Happening Halloween: Where are the tricks and treats?

Calling all pumpkins, princesses and superheroes! CrossRoad Community Church's annual Table or Treat event will take place in the CrossRoad Community Church Family Life Building (W7562 Highway 10, Ellsworth) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. Dress up the kiddos and join them for treats, games and refreshments in a safe, fun, family-friendly environment. Refreshments and fun for the parents, too. The event is free and open to the public.

Elmwood United Methodist Church (307 S. Main St.) will serve a turkey dinner with all the trimmings 4-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. Presale tickets are $10; walk-in tickets are $12. Kids ages 5-12 are $5, while 4 and under eat free. Walk-ins and carry-outs are available. The facility is handicapped accessible.

Children enrolled in 4K through fifth grade are invited to participate in the annual Halloween in the Halls event 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at UW-River Falls. Each residence hall will offer trick-or-treating in addition to other festive activities. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and in order to accommodate all area families, there will be groups starting from each of the residence halls and rotating through all of the halls. For more information, call the UWRF Residence Life Department at 715-425-4555.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (N6450 530th St., Beldenville) will host its 68th annual Lutefisk Supper Thursday, Oct. 27. Serving begins at 2 p.m. Adult tickets are $17. Menu includes lutefisk with melted butter and cream sauce, meatballs and gravy, riced potatoes, lefse, coleslaw, rommegrot and other Norwegian delicacies. The all you can eat meal is served family style.

The UW-River Falls University Theatre will present “Little Shop of Horrors,” a comedy rock musical. Performances are Oct. 27-29 and Nov. 3-5 in the Blanche Davis Theatre located in the Kleinpell Fine Arts building. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and are open to the public. The production is directed by guest director Josh Campbell, a working actor, director, and producer in the Twin Cities. The cast, consisting entirely of UWRF students, includes Corey Fern (Shakopee, Minn.) as Seymour, Dallas Nicolai (Farmington, Minn.) as Audrey, Eric Cox (Maplewood, Minn.) as Mushnik, Jonah Conway (Ellsworth) as Orin, Whitney Owen (Ellsworth) as Crystal, Kayla Hanke (Hudson) as Chiffon, Mya Ennis (New Richmond) as Ronette, Sor Her (St. Paul) as the Audrey II Puppeteer, Nathan Thomas (White Bear Lake, Minn.) as the voice of Audrey II, Eve Burdick (Shakopee, Minn.), Ensemble 1, and Emma Johnson (Shoreview/Roseville, Minn.), Ensemble 2. For more information, call Marty Donnelly at 715-425-4788 or email martha.donnelly@uwrf.edu.

Elmwood Halloween Dance

The annual Elmwood Halloween Dance will be held 7-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at the Elmwood Auditorium (323 W. Winter Ave., Elmwood).

Enter the Haunted Night Maze at Reuver’s Nursery (W8914 340th Ave., Hager City) if you dare, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. Watch out for what might be lurking in the dark! Bring a flashlight to help you find your way. Call 715-792-2858 for more information.

Willow River State Park will host its Halloween Bash 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Nature Center. Wear your best costume to enjoy fall crafts, games, snacks and storytelling. The event is free; vehicle admission into the park is required. Call 715-386-9340 or email willowrivernaturecenter@gmail.com for more information. This program is sponsored by the Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Park, Inc, the park's friends group.

The Plum City Public Library (611 Main St.) will host a children’s Halloween party at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Costumes are encouraged. There will be crafts, food and prizes.

The community is invited to the annual Grimm Haunted Hall 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Grimm Hall, 750 East Cascade Ave., River Falls. The haunted hall will include a haunted graveyard, a demented hospital and a circus freak show. While it is open to the public, it is not suitable for children. A suggested $2 donation or a hygiene/non-perishable food item gets you entrance to the Grimm Haunted Hall. Items collected will be donated to Turning Point, a local organization for victims of domestic violence. For more information, call the UWRF Residence Life Department at 715-425-4555.

Prepare to have a frightfully good time at the GasLite's (W8945 Highway 10, Ellsworth) Halloween Bash and Costume Party. DJ, dancing and $10 domestic beer buckets. And you're going to want to pull out all the stops when it comes to your costume - there will be prizes for the best!

The Regina Auxiliary Fall Bazaar will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 in the Regina Chapel lobby (1175 Nininger Road, Hastings). Kids will receive a prize if they wear Halloween costumes. Activities include a grand raffle, silent auction, thrifty treasures, country store, meat raffle, pull tabs, bingo, kids games, bake sale, live music, grab bags, face painting, cake walk and more.

Pumpkin Painting Contest

Kids can bring their pumpkins to The Bluffs (N1833 785th St., Hager City) 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 30 and Brush Strokes Paint Party will provide the paint and supplies to decorate them. There will be some pumpkins, but if you can, please bring your own. There will be prizes for scariest, most detailed design and funniest pumpkin. Open to ages 2-15. Judging and prizes will be awarded at 11:45 a.m. by age groups (2-5, 6-10 and 11-15). Pumpkins need to be displayed by 11:30 a.m. Candy, cookies and witches brew punch will be served. For more information, check out www.brushstrokesparty.com.

Torrent Church invites the public to Ptacek’s former store location in Prescott 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 for an afternoon of carnival fun, free candy, cake walks, bounce houses, face painting and more. Kids are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. Play the prize raffle with funds going to the Prescott Area Food Pantry. A suggested bag of candy donation at the door is appreciated. For more information, email admin@torrentchurch.com or call Pastor Jason Roeder at 503-583-5151.

The Bay City American Legion will host a kids Halloween party at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct.30 in the clubroom (W6450 Main St., Bay City). All are welcome. Wear your costumes!

Some municipalities have suggested set hours for trick-or-treating on Monday, Oct. 31 (Halloween), while others do not.

Bay City -- no set hours

Ellsworth -- no set hours

Elmwood -- 4-8 p.m. (unofficial hours)

Maiden Rock -- no set hours

Plum City -- no set hours

Prescott -- 5-8 p.m.

Spring Valley -- 5:30-8:30 p.m. (suggested hours, not required)