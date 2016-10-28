WATCH: Harvest and Halloween

Elise Gregory rounded up her Wild West bunch (along with one firefighter) to attend Pumpkins in the Park Saturday, Oct. 22 at Ellsworth’s East End Park. Pictured are cousins Odin Gilbertson, 3; Cedrec LaFave, 2; Oskar LaFave, 6; Theo LaFave, 3.5, along with Gregory. For more Pumpkins in the Park photos, turn to page 3A. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)2 / 2
Fall is one of the most scenic times of year in Wisconsin, especially in Pierce County. Enjoy this video of scenes shot around the eastern part of the county, as well as the annual Pumpkins in the Park event in Ellsworth on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004.