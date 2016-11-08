Turn Ellsworth Blue to support officers

Bobbie Jaeger, who is married to Pierce County deputy Robby Jaeger, bought 100 blue lightbulbs with her own money to distribute to Spring Valley residents in order to “turn Spring Valley blue” in support of law enforcement and their families.

Glaze’s death struck close to home for Jaeger.

“I woke up to hear of another deputy murdered,” Jaeger said. “A small county deputy responding to a routine call-in that could be my husband, one of my best friends, or my son who is considering a career in law enforcement.”

Glaze was found shot and killed in his squad car by other officers at 10:55 p.m. Oct. 29 south of Ladysmith near the suspect’s home.

Rusk County officials said Glaze was checking out a suspicious vehicle late that night when dispatchers lost contact with the him. The suspect, 43-year-old Douglas Nitek, was arrested after he reportedly shot at officers who were deploying a robot from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department to search his home.

Jaeger said she felt like she needed to do something to show support.

“I wanted to do something to say ‘thank you, we see you, we appreciate you, we support you!’” she said.

So she decided to turn Spring Valley blue. She ordered 100 lights, picked a date, posted her intentions on Facebook for the giveaway on Friday, Nov. 4 and was out of the outside lights in less than two hours.

Robby Jaeger said she received so many donations that she was inspired to “go bigger” and move her blue initiative to Ellsworth. He is asking everyone to spread the word for Turn Ellsworth Blue, set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in East End Park.

“I didn't ask for donations, but said if I received any that I would do this again in another town,” Bobbie Jaeger said. “The money collected through the donations from the residents of Spring Valley is being used to turn Ellsworth blue. If the residents of Ellsworth donate, I will do this again in another community. If people want to participate but can't make it to the event, they are encouraged to still display a blue light.”

Bobbie Jaeger will give away 300 blue lights in Ellsworth. Donations will be accepted that night to stage a Turn River Falls Blue event.

Those who can’t make it to Ellsworth Friday can mail donations to W430 Golf View Drive, Spring Valley, WI 54767.