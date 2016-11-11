Search
    WATCH: Spring Valley Veterans Day March

    By Sarah Young Today at 5:42 p.m.
    Service members Andy Johansen (right) and Wyatt Anderson spoke to Spring Valley Elementary students before making the 10th annual trek down Highway 29 Friday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)2 / 8
    Wyatt Anderson (second from left) and Andy Johansen (second from right) pose with other veterans before starting the annual Veterans Day march in downtown Spring Valley Friday, Nov. 11. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)3 / 8
    Spring Valley area veterans lead 338 Spring Valley Elementary students through downtown Friday, Nov. 11 during the 10th annual Veterans Day March. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)4 / 8
    Spring Valley Elementary kids were thrilled to accompany veterans on the first leg of the 10th annual Veterans Day March Friday, Nov. 11. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)5 / 8
    Service member Andy Johansen gives kids high fives as they stop near Highway 29 Friday, Nov. 11. The kids saw the soldiers off at the bridge. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)6 / 8
    Pierce County DARE Office Allen Wojcik speaks to veterans before they continue their march down Highway 29 in Spring Valley Friday, Nov. 11. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)7 / 8
    A group of veterans begins the hike west on Highway 29 toward the Red Barn, a path that has been followed each Veterans Day for 10 years. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)8 / 8

    SPRING VALLEY -- The annual Veterans Day March from Spring Valley to the Red Barn, in its 10th year, began as a way to make sure Veterans Day wasn't forgotten.

    That's according to service members Andy Johansen and Wyatt Anderson, who spoke to Spring Valley Elementary School students before making their annual trek down Highway 29.

    "We didn't want it to be forgotten," Johansen, also the vice president of the Spring Valley School Board, told 4K-5 students Friday, Nov. 11. "We started it as a way to help people remember that Veterans Day still exists."

    Johansen asked the students how many had family members who served or currently served in the military. The majority of students waved hands in the air. 

    Johansen then directed their attention to an American flag hanging on the wall of the gym. Students were silent as he explained that flag had been draped on the coffin of a soldier from Spring Valley, who had died in the line of duty. The family gave the flag to the school to display, so students will never forget the sacrifices of soldiers. He encouraged students to always remember to help people, and care about others.

    Anderson recited the poem "The Soldier" by Charles M. Province before Spring Valley police, Pierce County DARE Officer Allen Wojcik and 338 K-5 students marched through town with Johansen, Anderson and other veterans, before sending them off from the Cleveland Street bridge as they began their annual march down Highway 29.

    It is the Soldier, not the minister

    Who has given us freedom of religion.

    It is the Soldier, not the reporter

    Who has given us freedom of the press.

    It is the Soldier, not the poet

    Who has given us freedom of speech.

    It is the Soldier, not the campus organizer

    Who has given us freedom to protest.

    It is the Soldier, not the lawyer

    Who has given us the right to a fair trial.

    It is the Soldier, not the politician

    Who has given us the right to vote.

    It is the Soldier who salutes the flag,

    Who serves beneath the flag,

    And whose coffin is draped by the flag,

    Who allows the protester to burn the flag.

    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
