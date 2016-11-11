WATCH: Spring Valley Veterans Day March

That's according to service members Andy Johansen and Wyatt Anderson, who spoke to Spring Valley Elementary School students before making their annual trek down Highway 29.

"We didn't want it to be forgotten," Johansen, also the vice president of the Spring Valley School Board, told 4K-5 students Friday, Nov. 11. "We started it as a way to help people remember that Veterans Day still exists."

Johansen asked the students how many had family members who served or currently served in the military. The majority of students waved hands in the air.

Johansen then directed their attention to an American flag hanging on the wall of the gym. Students were silent as he explained that flag had been draped on the coffin of a soldier from Spring Valley, who had died in the line of duty. The family gave the flag to the school to display, so students will never forget the sacrifices of soldiers. He encouraged students to always remember to help people, and care about others.

Anderson recited the poem "The Soldier" by Charles M. Province before Spring Valley police, Pierce County DARE Officer Allen Wojcik and 338 K-5 students marched through town with Johansen, Anderson and other veterans, before sending them off from the Cleveland Street bridge as they began their annual march down Highway 29.

It is the Soldier, not the minister

Who has given us freedom of religion.

It is the Soldier, not the reporter

Who has given us freedom of the press.

It is the Soldier, not the poet

Who has given us freedom of speech.

It is the Soldier, not the campus organizer

Who has given us freedom to protest.

It is the Soldier, not the lawyer

Who has given us the right to a fair trial.

It is the Soldier, not the politician

Who has given us the right to vote.

It is the Soldier who salutes the flag,

Who serves beneath the flag,

And whose coffin is draped by the flag,

Who allows the protester to burn the flag.