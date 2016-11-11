Free clinic set to stage another big fundraising show

This year's Variety Show/Marketplace will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Meyer Middle School, 230 Ninth St., in River Falls. Todd Schultz and Lindsie Freeborn are the MCs.

Back by popular demand for the Variety Show is the “Minute to Win it” business challenge, with First National Bank trying to defend its championship.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with Marketplace, which includes supper, silent auction, shopping and bake sale.

The 2016 theme is "Every Piece Counts," and that is exactly why Free Clinic organizers say they are reaching out to communities being served.

“Your support is a tremendous piece of why we can do the work that we do,” said the clinic's fund development coordinator Julie Gore.

On average, the free clinic's annual fundraiser has drawn more than 400 people each year. It's described as a fun-filled evening, featuring a soup supper and shopping before showcasing local and regional talent for the 7 p.m. Variety Show.

Proceeds from this signature fundraising event allows the free clinic to continue operating as a self-sustaining, volunteer organization providing medical care for needy area patients with nowhere else to turn.

Why support your local free clinic? Consider these facts:

Since 2007, the clinic has handled nearly 20,000 patient visits

The number of prescriptions dispensed is more than 52,000

Almost 60 percent of patients come from St. Croix County; some 40 percent come from Pierce County

Most treated ailments are: diabetes, hyperlipidemia (high levels of fats, cholesterol and triglycerides circulating in the blood); mild depression; and various acute conditions.

More than 100 volunteers, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, physical therapists, dietitians, lab technicians and many more support the two counties community free clinic.

“The Affordable Care Act has not eliminated the need for the Free Clinic,” Gore said. “We continue to be a vital player in keeping our communities healthy and thriving.”

For more information about Marketplace, including material and financial donations, call Gore at 612-819-6451 or email her at julieklevengore@gmail.com.

Donated bake sale items can be brought to Meyer Middle School at any time after 1 p.m. on Saturday or dropped off at Freeman Drug downtown on Friday afternoon.

The Free clinic's budget relies on individual, club, ecumenical group, and business donors, foundations and the big November annual fundraiser.

A $60 donation covers the cost of care for one free clinic patient; $100 covers the annual cost of dispensing a monthly prescription for three patients.