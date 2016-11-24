Herald's event calendar of holiday cheer

Crain-Ottman American Legion Post 207 in Elmwood will host its annual holiday lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 in Veterans Park, downtown Elmwood. Sample Christmas cookies and hot chocolate and sing Christmas songs as the park is lit.

Plum City will host the Spring Pond Park Lighting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 with music, sleigh rides, cookies, hot chocolate and Santa.

Kick off the holiday season as you step back in time at the annual River Dazzle, held the Friday after Thanksgiving in River Falls. Experience a quintessential holiday celebration with classic free horse-drawn wagon rides, strolling carolers, live reindeer and Santa and Mrs. Claus. Step inside local businesses to partake in the Chili Crawl then delight in the evening parade where floats and vehicles twinkle brightly with lights of the season.

Yuletide Villagefest is a celebration during Thanksgiving weekend featuring a Village Market in Central Park and seasonal events throughout Red Wing’s historic downtown. It is reminiscent of European holiday villages and markets filled with traditional foods, spirits, music, gifts and events. Starting the same time as Red Wing Downtown Main Street's annual Holiday Stroll, Yuletide Villagefest is a festive beginning to the holiday season. Hours are 3-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26; and 12-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Visit www.yuletidevillagefest.org for more information.

More than 20 vendors will be present at the One Stop Shop with cash and carry items 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at Ridgetop (W10516 U.S. Highway 10, Prescott). Crafts, jewelry, makeup, beauty items, quilts, holiday planted pots and more.

Experience a country Christmas "Vino-style” 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27 at Vino in the Valley (W3826 450th Ave., Maiden Rock). The pavilion is enclosed for the festivities and heaters keep things warm. Enjoy horse-drawn sleigh rides around the vineyard, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, or sit by the fire and sing a few Christmas carols. Horse-drawn sleigh rides and visits from Santa are 1-4 p.m.

Keep your eyes peeled on the Ellsworth Public Library Facebook page Nov. 28 for a chance to win 25 wrapped picture books for the holiday countdown!

Plum City Public Library (611 Main St.) will host Canvas with Kayla 7:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Registration is required for this free painting party. Everyone will get their own canvas to paint a birch tree scene with a step by step walk through. For ages 16 and older.

Join the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce for a festive evening of mingling and holiday fun with your fellow chamber friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at the BMO Harris Bank lobby for a special holiday celebration. Enjoy a spread of seasonally inspired appetizers, sweets and open bar. Plus, you'll get a jump start on your holiday decorating by taking part in a silent auction of creatively decorated holiday wreaths perfect for your home or business.

Spring Valley Health & Rehab Center (S820 Westland Drive, Spring Valley) will hold its 29th Annual Holiday Bazaar 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Free coffee and hot cider will be available. Christmas items and baked goods will be for sale.

Pepin Hometown Holidays continues its yearly holiday fun with traditional events spanning the weekend such as cookie decorating, bake sales and bazaars, horse drawn wagon rides and a special appearance by St. Nick. For more information: pepinwisconsin.com/calendar.

The village of Maiden Rock invites you to kick off the holiday season and join their Christmas festivities on Saturday, Dec. 3. Pancake breakfast fundraiser to benefit the local ambulance fund, 7-11 a.m., Six String Saloon. Santa’s elves will have free gifts for children, cider, coffee and cookies, 9 a.m. to noon, Hiawatha National Bank (W3532 Hwy. 35). Santa Claus will be available for photos at the United Methodist Church 10 a.m. to noon. The Maiden Rock Area Community Association will offer free sleigh rides throughout the village, departing from Village Park. 10 a.m. to noon.

Stop in to area businesses for free hotdogs, hot chocolate or cookies.

St. Bridget Catholic Parish will host its Holiday Happenings Craft Fair 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in the school gym (135 E. Division St., River Falls.)

The Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center (S820 Westland Drive, Spring Valley) invites everyone to take part in the Circle of Love. It is a way to remember friends, family and loved ones this holiday season. Wreaths adorned with red, green and white lights will be displayed on the SVHRC building. For a donation of $2.50 you can reserve a light to remember a deceased loved one or you may honor friends and loved ones. For $25 a string of lights may be reserved. The Lighting Ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. A short program in which all names will be read, along with singing of Christmas carols will take place.

God Jul celebrates the Swedish Christmas season 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in Stockholm. Take a ride in the horse drawn carriage, whisper your Christmas wishes to Santa or the Jultomte and find the gnomes tucked away through the village. For more information, visit www.stockholmwisconsin.com/countrychristmas.html.

The Hot Flash ladies and Dave Zahn will perform Christmas classics at the WideSpot Performing Arts Center (N2030 Spring St., Stockholm) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. For more information call 715-305-8941 or visit widespotperformingarts.org/events.

The annual Community Choir Christmas Concert “Silent Night” will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Spring Valley Stagehands Theater (S234 McKay Ave.) For tickets or more information, visit springvalleystagehands.org.

The Spring Valley Stagehands will host a Holiday Market/Boutique 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Spring Valley Community Center (S242 McKay Ave., Spring Valley).

Experience a country Christmas "Vino-style” 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 at Vino in the Valley (W3826 450th Ave., Maiden Rock). The pavilion is enclosed for the festivities and heaters keep things warm. Enjoy horse-drawn sleigh rides around the vineyard, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, or sit by the fire and sing a few Christmas carols. Horse-drawn sleigh rides and visits from Santa are 1-4 p.m.

A Christmas Carol will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Prescott High School Auditorium (1010 Dexter St.) Tickets are available from cast members at Twisted Oak Coffee House and Brickyard Pub & Eatery; $8 in advance or $8.50 at the door. A cookie walk will follow each performance with proceeds to benefit art programming in Prescott.

The Prescott Historical Association has invited Santa Claus to visit Prescott’s Welcome and Heritage Center (on Main Street) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Children can have their photo taken with Santa and receive a treat.

The Ellsworth Middle School grades 6 and 7 band and choir holiday concert will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5 at the middle school.

Mrs. Claus comes to PJ Storytime at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the Ellsworth Public Library (312 W. Main St.) to read and give each child a gift. Holiday activities and a snack will be provided. Feel free to bring your camera for a photo opp. Geared toward ages 2-7.

Malone Elementary K-1 Christmas program will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 6. in the Prescott High School Auditorium.

Mayo Clinic Health System Auxiliary in Red Wing will host a “Collective Goods” sale 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the Garden View Café in the medical center. Choose from a selection of hundreds of book titles, games, toys and gift items. All proceeds benefit auxiliary projects at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing.

Cooking From Scratch: Holiday Treats, will be held 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Ellsworth Public Library (21 W. Main St.) Middle and high school youth are invited to make cocoa and decorate cookies. Registration required — sign up at the library.

Malone Elementary grades 2-3 Christmas program will be held at 5 p.m.; grades 4-5 program at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in the PHS Auditorium.

Preschool Storytime at Ellsworth Public Library: O Christmas Tree, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9. Bring your 2-5 year olds to read, sing, talk and play. Siblings of any age are welcome.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit Flat Pennies Ice Cream (W6442 Hwy. 35) 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. There will be complimentary photos with the festive pair and hot cocoa. Santa is encouraging all families to bring a donation of a non-perishable food item to support the local food shelf. Mrs. Claus requests a donation of dog or cat food for the Goodhue County Humane Society. For more information, find Flat Pennies Ice Cream on Facebook or call 715-594-3555.

Plum City businesses will host Plum City Appreciation Days Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10. Contact area businesses with questions.

The Spring Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomes Santa Claus 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10 at the event center (across the street from Sneaker’s Pub). Horse-drawn sleigh rides will be given.

The Bay City American Legion Post 357 will host Santa Claus 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Harding-Darrington Bay City Hall. Pony rides will also be given. The public is welcome.

Experience a country Christmas "Vino-style” 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at Vino in the Valley (W3826 450th Ave., Maiden Rock). The pavilion is enclosed for the festivities and heaters keep things warm. Enjoy horse-drawn sleigh rides around the vineyard, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, or sit by the fire and sing a few Christmas carols. Horse-drawn sleigh rides and visits from Santa are 1-4 p.m.

Plum City Elementary School will host its Christmas program at 1:30 p.m. (matinee) and 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.

The Prescott High School band holiday concert will start at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 in the PHS Auditorium.

Ellsworth Middle School fifth graders will host a holiday concert at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the middle school.

Prescott Middle School will hold its holiday choir concert at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Prescott’s Malone Intermediate School gym.

Ave Maria Academy in Plum City will host its Christmas program and holiday piano prelude at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Molly’s On Main in Plum City. A bake sale will run from 1-4 p.m. also.

Santa will visit Heart, Hands & Mind (1425 N. Acres Road, Prescott) from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Spring Valley Elementary will hold its holiday concert at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Prairie View Elementary School will host its holiday concert at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Ellsworth High School new gym.

The Ellsworth Public Library (312 W. Main St.) will host a Make & Take Ornaments class at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. Youth ages 5 and up are invited for some artistic fun. Snacks are provided and pre-registration is required.

Grades K-5 St. Francis School students will present their annual Christmas Program at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 in the church. A reception in the parish hall will immediately follow the program.

St. Joseph Parish School (281 Dakota St. S., Prescott) students will present their annual Christmas program at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

Hillcrest Elementary School will host its holiday concert at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the Ellsworth High School new gym.

The Ellsworth Public Library (312 W. Main St.) invites you to Preschool Storytime: The Night Before Christmas at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Mrs. Claus will read and give each child a gift. Holiday activities and a snack will be provided. Geared toward ages 2-5, but siblings of any age are welcome.

The Ellsworth Funsters and the Ellsworth FFA invite kids to Lunch with Santa 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 17 at Ellsworth High School. The day will include lunch, a picture with Santa and a gift for mom and dad. Kids will also get to do a craft project, color a picture and play games. Kids must be 4 years old to stay the day, but kids are welcome to come and go to see Santa. To register for lunch, call the school by Dec. 2.

Santa Claus will visit the Elmwood Auditorium (111 S. Main St.) 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Get your picture taken, make holiday crafts and enjoy festive snacks.

Widespot Players Readers Theater will perform “A Christmas Carol” in the manner of a 1940s radio production at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at the theatre (N2030 Spring St., Stockholm). For more information call 715-305-8941 or visit widesportperformingarts.org/events.

Experience a country Christmas "Vino-style” 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18 at Vino in the Valley (W3826 450th Ave., Maiden Rock). The pavilion is enclosed for the festivities and heaters keep things warm. Enjoy horse-drawn sleigh rides around the vineyard, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, or sit by the fire and sing a few Christmas carols. Horse-drawn sleigh rides and visits from Santa are 1-4 p.m.

Molly’s On Main (515 Main St., Plum City) will host breakfast with Santa 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 18. Bring your cameras! For more information, visit Molly’s On Main on Facebook.

The Ellsworth High School winter choir concert is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 in the EHS Cafetorium.

Elmwood Middle School/High School band and choir will host its winter holiday concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.

Plum City High School will host its Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.

Elmwood Elementary School will host its winter holiday concert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Plum City Middle School will host its Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Spring Valley students grades 6-12 will host holiday concerts at 6:30 p.m. (middle school) and 7:30 p.m. (high school) Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the MS/HS gym.

The Ellsworth Public Library invites you to participate in Caroling in the Community. Everyone is welcome to join us for caroling. We will meet at Preferred Senior Living at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, then at Atrium Post-Acute Care at 3:40 p.m., and end up at the library for some well-deserved, heart-warming treats.