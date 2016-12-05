VIDEO: Maiden Rock Old-fashioned Country Christmas

Jingle bells decked out a horse and wagon team that carried jolly revelers throughout the village along the river. Santa Claus made a stop at the Maiden Rock United Methodist Church, bringing along presents, cookies and cocoa for those who were lucky enough to see him.

Elves invaded the Hiawatha National Bank, where they were seen giving away toys, candy and cookies. Longtime volunteer and Maiden Rock Rockets 4-H Club leader Evy Johnson celebrated her birthday that day; when a group of her friends popped in and surprised her with a song, the Herald was on hand to capture the songstresses in action.

Area businesses also offered treats, such as free hotdogs, chips, candy and hot cocoa.