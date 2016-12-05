Search
    VIDEO: Maiden Rock Old-fashioned Country Christmas

    By Sarah Young Today at 3:06 p.m.
    Angie Rud drives a wagon-load of passengers through the streets of Maiden Rock Saturday, Dec. 3 during the old-fashioned country Christmas celebration. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)2 / 4
    Longtime Maiden Rock Rockets 4-H Club leader Evy Johnson had a birthday Saturday, Dec. 3. Her friends came to serenade and surprise her while she was stationed at Hiawatha National Bank handing out presents with the elves. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)3 / 4
    MAIDEN ROCK -- The little river village of Maiden Rock drew visitors Saturday, Dec. 3 for its annual old-fashioned Country Christmas celebration.

    Jingle bells decked out a horse and wagon team that carried jolly revelers throughout the village along the river. Santa Claus made a stop at the Maiden Rock United Methodist Church, bringing along presents, cookies and cocoa for those who were lucky enough to see him.

    Elves invaded the Hiawatha National Bank, where they were seen giving away toys, candy and cookies. Longtime volunteer and Maiden Rock Rockets 4-H Club leader Evy Johnson celebrated her birthday that day; when a group of her friends popped in and surprised her with a song, the Herald was on hand to capture the songstresses in action.

    Area businesses also offered treats, such as free hotdogs, chips, candy and hot cocoa.

