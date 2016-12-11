Shop With a Cop, take 2

If you happen to be on Main Street in Ellsworth at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 and hear sirens, don’t be alarmed. Over 40 squads containing officers and their partners for the evening (children in need) will be headed to Shopko to shop for Christmas gifts together.

Shop with a Cop is a program to assist economically less fortunate kids during the holiday season. According to Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Steve Albarado, a uniformed officer will accompany each child to Shopko in Ellsworth, where the child will have $100 to spend in the store.

The primary goal is to allow children to buy gifts for their families, and one for themselves.

“We, as law enforcement officers, see a lot,” Albarado said. “Horrific car crashes, domestic calls, impaired drivers, drug-related crimes, and from time to time the removal of children from their homes. Shop With A Cop allows one night a year where we can all be together and be happy. Everyone smiling. Officers not only volunteer their time but donate financially to make this event happen.”

Children are recommended to participate in the program by law enforcement members, school employees and social agencies. Anyone can nominate a child that fits these criteria:

Between the ages of 5 and 11

A resident of Pierce County

Parents must provide transportation to and from Zion Covenant Church in Ellsworth

Parents cannot have criminal charges pending

Parents cannot be incarcerated in the Pierce County Jail

Last year, 40 children participated. Thanks to donations, 10 more children will be helped this year.

One especially poignant memory stands out for Albarado.

Two young foster children at the event were taught by a relative at a young age that cops were “the bad guys” and that Santa wasn’t real.

“The children’s foster parents wanted the children to interact with police and to meet Santa face-to-face,” Albarado said. “The officers were warned that the children may not want anything to do with them, but that couldn't have been further from the truth. It didn't take long for these two children to attach themselves to the officers they were assigned to.

“One of the little boys wanted to hold the officer's hand the entire night. It was very special. At the end of the evening we had two little boys that met and believe in Santa, and want to be police officers when they grow up.”

Feedback was nothing but positive after last year, he added. He credits the schools with making sure the kids selected are the perfect match for the program.

“We work with the school counselors from all districts to make sure that they understand that we are looking for children with lost or missed opportunity due to misfortune such as a loss of family member, a house fire or other situations that are devastating at no fault of theirs, foster children, etc.,” Albarado said. “The families and the children all loved it.”

The goal is no child waking up Christmas morning without a present under the tree. Albarado described law enforcement officers as the guardians of a community.

“Law enforcement officers from across Pierce County, whether they are police, deputies, DNR (Department of Natural Resources) wardens, state troopers, sheriffs or chiefs, care about their community,” he said. “We care about our citizens and want to make this holiday season safe for all and a little easier for some.”

Prior to shopping, kids meet at Zion Covenant Church in Ellsworth to enjoy a pizza supper. Children will be assigned to an officer, departing at 5 p.m. in squad cars to head to Shopko. Once the gifts are chosen, students from Ellsworth High School, officers and Shopko staff will wrap them for the kids.

Donations are being accepted at Bank Mutual in Ellsworth or by sending a check to: Pierce County Sheriff's Office C/O Shop With A Cop, PO Box 9, Ellsworth WI 54011. One-hundred percent of all funds received stay in the community and go to the children.

For more information, contact Albarado at 715-273-6809 or albarado@co.pierce.wi.us.