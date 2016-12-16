ELLSWORTH LIBRARY COLUMN: Smile, it’s the holiday season

To shop at AmazonSmile go to smile.amazon.com. Before you begin shopping, you need to select a charitable organization to receive donations from eligible purchases. Make sure you select the Friends group in Ellsworth, Wis. as opposed to Ellsworth, Maine. Amazon will remember your selection, and then every eligible purchase you make at smile.amazon.com will result in a donation. The AmazonSmile Foundation will donate .5 percent of the price from your eligible AmazonSmile purchases.

Highlights this month:

Play & Learn registration opened at 9 a.m. Dec. 12. This program provides an opportunity for toddlers and preschoolers to interact with their parents and other children 1-5 years old. All groups include parent-child play, parent discussion topic, children’s activity, snack and a story. The winter session will be held at 10-11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays from Jan. 11 to March 15. To register, call Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley at 715-684-4440.

Caroling with the Library. Meet us at 3 p.m. Dec. 21 at Preferred Senior Living, then we will head to Atrium Post Acute Care at 3:40 p.m. The final stop is the library for hot cocoa and treats — all are welcome.

Awesome Upcycled Art: Repainted Canvases. Middle and high school youth are invited to join Jeanne at the library at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 22 to explore a variety of methods and materials to create art with a focus on “being green.” No need for art experience. In order to ensure plenty of supplies, participants must sign up in advance.

Family Movie Night at 6 p.m. Dec. 27. Looking for something to do during the holiday break? Join us for Family Movie Night in the lower level of the library building. While our licensing agreement does not allow us to give the specific movie title, we can share this description from IMDb: “A farm girl nurses a wounded reindeer she believes is one of Santa's, hoping to bring it back to health in time for Christmas. Her holiday spirit inspires those around her, something her disheartened father is having trouble understanding.” Bring some friends and settle in to watch this heartwarming holiday film.

The library will be closed Dec. 23-26 in observance of the Christmas holiday and Dec. 30-Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

For more information on programs and services, visit the Ellsworth Public Library at 312 W. Main St., call 715-273-3209, or visit www.ellsworthlibrary.org. Happy holidays to you!