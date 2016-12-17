Parade of sirens is joyful noise

Usually sirens aren’t sounds of joy, but on this snowy Saturday they were.

Roughly 40 Pierce County law enforcement officers escorted children via squad cars to Shopko where the children were given $100 to buy gifts for their families and themselves.

Shop with a Cop is a program to assist economically less fortunate kids during the holiday season. According to Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Steve Albarado, a uniformed officer helps the children shop for gifts in the store.

“We, as law enforcement officers, see a lot,” Albarado said. “Horrific car crashes, domestic calls, impaired drivers, drug-related crimes, and from time to time the removal of children from their homes. Shop With A Cop allows one night a year where we can all be together and be happy. Everyone smiling. Officers not only volunteer their time but donate financially to make this event happen.”

Children are recommended to participate in the program by law enforcement members, school employees and social agencies. Last year, 40 children participated. Thanks to donations, 10 more children were able to take part this year.

“We work with the school counselors from all districts to make sure that they understand that we are looking for children with lost or missed opportunity due to misfortune such as a loss of family member, a house fire or other situations that are devastating at no fault of theirs, foster children, etc.,” Albarado said. “The families and the children all loved it.”

The goal is no child waking up Christmas morning without a present under the tree. Albarado described law enforcement officers as the guardians of a community.

“Law enforcement officers from across Pierce County, whether they are police, deputies, DNR (Department of Natural Resources) wardens, state troopers, sheriffs or chiefs, care about their community,” he said. “We care about our citizens and want to make this holiday season safe for all and a little easier for some.”

Prior to shopping, kids met at Zion Covenant Church in Ellsworth to enjoy a pizza supper.

For more information on next year’s program, contact Albarado at 715-273-6809 or albarado@co.pierce.wi.us.