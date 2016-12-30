Strap on the snowshoes and see new country

Aleisha Miller, an information and education specialist in the county's Resource Education department, works mainly with school children, teaching them about the environment.

Miller and the county received snowshoes through a grant from another school, who reached out to Miller to see if the county wanted them.

“We thought it’d be a great way to get out into the county and different places in the winter,” Miller said. “But also our county forests are underutilized so that was kind of the thought. Have four different classes in four different parks, enjoying the winter.”

The snowshoeing opportunities will held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Stanton County Forest in Deer Park; at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Homested Parklands in Hudson; at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Glen Hills Park near Glenwood City; and at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Kinnickinnic County Forest near River Falls.

Each event is two hours long and you can either bring your own snowshoes or rent a pair for $5; however, Miller said there is a limited supply of rentals. The price to snowshoe is $7 per person, but if a child under 16 comes with an adult, he or she can take part for free.

The routes will be around a half mile in length, which Miller warns can be quite a workout.

“We’re going to start at Stanton, which is a little flatter,” Miller said. “It also depends on how much snow there is and how recent it’s fallen. The softer the snow is, the further you’ll sink.”

Miller said the workout is worth it and once people come out to see the parks they’ll not even feel like they’re working out.

If interested, call the St. Croix County Parks department or contract Aleisha Miller at aleisha.miller@co.saint-croix.wi.us for more information.