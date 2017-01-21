Get your pool cues chalked up

The Elmwood Village Board approved to lift the open container law for this event at its Jan. 9 meeting, allowing participants and spectators the ability to travel from one establishment to another.

“Players may play at one location and a different one two blocks down the road, so the lifting of this law for a temporary time frame just makes things easier,” said village president Bill Stewart.

“This tournament brings in the best pool players in the state,” said trustee Rick Stohr.

Of course, plenty of food will be served. That’s covered too, under the approval of a picnic license for the Elmwood Rod & Gun Club.

Pool tables will be brought into the Elmwood Auditorium to accommodate players. Once the bars are stocked, fridges are full and tables set, let the fun begin.

To learn more about the tournament, visit the Sandbar Bar & Grill Facebook page.

Village trustee Josh Bleskacek reported that the hiring process for finding a new Elmwood Public Library director has begun. Misty Price’s last day was Friday, Dec. 30.

“At our meeting that we just had (two hours prior), we feel confident we found our next director,” Bleskacek said.

The 22-hour per week job has been offered to Katie Johnson, the current director of the Elk Mound Public Library.

In the meantime, village trustee Dick Jones has been volunteering at the library when he can.

The library will be open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in January. Beginning in February, hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays will be added.

Village trustee Dolores Radtke covered December police reports in Chief Officer Michael Schaffer’s absence.

The number of incidents totaled 26 with 10 traffic stops, four ordinance violations, three mutual aid calls into the county and a variety of other calls for service, complaints and self-initiated contacts.

“Even though Police Chief Mike Schaffer wasn’t able to make this month’s meeting, he took the time to put together a summary of all the activities outside of his everyday duties of policing Elmwood,” Radtke said.

The list detailed D.A.R.E. graduations, school drills, UFO days, funeral processions and Shop With A Cop. The board complemented Schaffer on his service.