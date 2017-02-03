Sandbar to host pool tournament

Jode Ottman helped organize the event and said when the tournament first began, the proceeds went to Dunn County Relay for Life for its first five years.

“I got out of that and I thought, why not do something local,” Ottman said. “We were going to do the ambulance and the fire department but they do their own chicken dinner every year. I thought food pantry, that’s always in need.”

Ottman said the food pantry and the Sandbar have little communication. In fact, Ottman said “we just do it for them.”

For the pool player that is looking for stiff competition, Ottman said this is a serious tournament.

“It’s big shooters,” Ottman said. “We play valley eight rules and we get some pretty big pool shooters in here.”

The auditorium is only a couple blocks away from downtown and a cash bar will be available at the central location.

Each team pays $80 to enter with 100 percent payout to the winners.

Ottman said the tournament will start around 10:30 a.m.; 11 teams are signed up thus far.

The Sandbar will have a donation box at their location as well for other patrons who don’t play pool but want to donate nonperishable food items.