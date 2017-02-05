Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Relay For Life gears up for March event

    By Sarah Young Today at 9:00 a.m.
    Current members of the 2017 Relay For Life of River Falls-Pierce County hold their fingers as number two when they met recently to celebrate being named number two in the nation per capita for fundraising in 2016. (Photo courtesy of Liz Whitchurch)

    RIVER FALLS -- The rally cry for the 2017 Relay For Life of River Falls-Pierce County has a noted ring to it: “Cancer. Not Here. Not There. Not Anywhere.”

    The familiar cadence belongs to Dr. Seuss and is adopted by this year’s Pierce County Relay For Life to raise money to defeat cancer. The event is set for 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, March 24, with many fundraising opportunities and recognition events beforehand.

    The River Falls contingency continues its fundraising momentum this year after being named No. 2 in the nation per capita in fundraising and invites others to join the fight against cancer.

    Relay For Life Community Manager Kellie Burrows said “It’s always exciting to start a new Relay, but especially this year because we were number two in 2016. We want to be number one in 2017 and continue to hit cancer hard!”

    A public information and team captain meeting is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the River Falls High School media room. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. This is also the meeting to order T-shirts.

    “Whether you’re a survivor, caregiver, family member, friend or team member, Relay For Life gives participants an opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate, remember and fight back against a disease that touches us all. It’s an opportunity for community members to come together for the common cause and goal of someday ending cancer,” said Andrea Fults, this year’s event co-chair along with Liz Swank.

    To register a team, donate to the cause or ask questions, go to RelayForLife.org/riverfallswi.

    Explore related topics:LifeeventsHealthFamilyRelay For LifeRiver Fallsellsworthpierce countywisconsin
    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
    Advertisement
    randomness