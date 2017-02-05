Relay For Life gears up for March event

The familiar cadence belongs to Dr. Seuss and is adopted by this year’s Pierce County Relay For Life to raise money to defeat cancer. The event is set for 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, March 24, with many fundraising opportunities and recognition events beforehand.

The River Falls contingency continues its fundraising momentum this year after being named No. 2 in the nation per capita in fundraising and invites others to join the fight against cancer.

Relay For Life Community Manager Kellie Burrows said “It’s always exciting to start a new Relay, but especially this year because we were number two in 2016. We want to be number one in 2017 and continue to hit cancer hard!”

A public information and team captain meeting is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the River Falls High School media room. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. This is also the meeting to order T-shirts.

“Whether you’re a survivor, caregiver, family member, friend or team member, Relay For Life gives participants an opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate, remember and fight back against a disease that touches us all. It’s an opportunity for community members to come together for the common cause and goal of someday ending cancer,” said Andrea Fults, this year’s event co-chair along with Liz Swank.

To register a team, donate to the cause or ask questions, go to RelayForLife.org/riverfallswi.