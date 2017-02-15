Ezekiel Lutheran Church hosts concert to benefit Haiti
On Feb. 12, Ezekiel Lutheran Church in River Falls hosted a concert that benefits the people of Haiti.
It Takes a Village has reached it's 14th year and raised over $9,000. River Falls residents Curt Larson and Pat O'Malley have been in charge of the concert and Larson said amount raised this year was the second most ever.
Four choirs performed at the event including: the Ezekiel Lutheran Church, First Congregational United Church of Christ, the River Falls Community Choir, and the Croix Chordsmen Barbershop Chorus.
If you are interested in donating, you can go to www.hatianrelief.org.