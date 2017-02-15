Search
    Ezekiel Lutheran Church hosts concert to benefit Haiti

    By Matthew Lambert Today at 3:43 p.m.
    1 / 6
    On Feb. 12, the Croix Chordsmen Barbershop Chorus performed "I'll Fly Away" during the It Takes A Village concert at Ezekiel Lutheran Church in River Falls. (Herald photos by Matthew Lambert)2 / 6
    Curt Larson estimated there was "around 250" people present at the concert.3 / 6
    An usher passes a collection basket at the concert's intermission. The concert made $9,791 according to Curt Larson. 4 / 6
    The UW-River Falls University Community Chorus performed three songs to start the concert.5 / 6
    At the end of the concert, all four choirs came together, under the direction of guest conductor Paul Westermeyer, to perform two songs. 6 / 6

    On Feb. 12, Ezekiel Lutheran Church in River Falls hosted a concert that benefits the people of Haiti.

    It Takes a Village has reached it's 14th year and raised over $9,000. River Falls residents Curt Larson and Pat O'Malley have been in charge of the concert and Larson said amount raised this year was the second most ever. 

    Four choirs performed at the event including: the Ezekiel Lutheran Church, First Congregational United Church of Christ, the River Falls Community Choir, and the Croix Chordsmen Barbershop Chorus.

    If you are interested in donating, you can go to www.hatianrelief.org.

    Matthew Lambert

    Matthew Lambert joined the Pierce County Herald and River Falls Journal in December 2016 covering government, school board, and writing features about the community. He is a graduate of Winona State University with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. 

    mlambert@rivertowns.net
