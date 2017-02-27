Century and Sesquicentennial farmers wanted

The farm or home (in whole or part) must have been in continuous family ownership. Title of the Century or Sesquicentennial property today must reside in a blood relative of the original owner, or a legally adopted child of a descendant. Continuous residence in the state or on the property is not required, but the title to the property must be continuous.

An abstract of title is the best evidence of continuous family ownership. Farms or homes with 100 or 150 years of continuous ownership through the year 2017 will be recognized at a special breakfast program during the Wisconsin State Fair set for Aug. 8 and again at the Pierce County Fair Sunday, Aug. 13.

The Pierce County Fair has recognized many Pierce County century and sesquicentennial farmers in the past. An application for the Century or Sesquicentennial Farm or Home recognition can be obtained by contacting Pierce County Fair Manager Ann Webb at 715-273-6874 or awebb@co.pierce.wi.us.

Don't wait: the application deadline is March 15, 2017. Visit www.co.pierce.wi.us/fair/fair_main.php for details about this year's Pierce County Fair Aug. 10-13, themed "Pierce County Fair — Butter Than Any Udder Fair."