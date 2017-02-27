Final touches are being made before this energetic production hits the stage March 23. Directed by Ann Turner and Gary Lukes, this show promises to be filled with vibrant colors and nonstop dancing and singing at a fast pace that will leave you wanting more.

"Joseph" is Tim Rice's and Andrew Lloyd Webber's whimsical interpretation of the Genesis Bible story involving Jacob and his sons. Seems Jacob had a favorite son, Joseph. Jacob fawns over Joseph so much that the remaining brothers begin to resent and envy Jacob's favorite son. The brothers plot to get Joseph out of their lives by selling him off to be a slave in Egypt. While there, Joseph manages to elevate himself to the second most powerful man in Egypt. There is ultimately a wondrous reunion among Joseph, his father Jacob and his brothers in the end, but not before Joseph has some payback in store for his brothers. The joyous ending provides redemption for Joseph and his brothers as well.

The energetic cast, with members from Ellsworth, will leave you in awe from start to finish. This is a perfect show to shake yourself out of the winter doldrums. Performance dates are at 7 p.m. March 23, 24, 25, 28, 31 and April 7 with matinee dates at 2 p.m. March 26 and April 2.

All performances will be held at the Spring Valley Theatre. Tickets can be reserved online at svstagehands.org Join the Stagehands family for the rollicking musical adventure Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat!