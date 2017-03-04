Girls and science, the perfect mix

Youths in grades 4-5 will experience hands-on science from 8 a.m. to noon and youths in grades 6-8 will have that opportunity from 1-5 p.m.

Attendees will meet scientists, university science students and professors, and cycle through four 50-minute fun, hands-on activities from the fields of neuroscience, chemistry, physics, mathematics, physiology, aviation, engineering, forensics, or medicine.

The UW-River Falls Physics Department, UWRF College of Arts & Sciences, UWRF Women's & Gender Studies Program, and the River Falls Branch of AAUW are co-sponsors of the event.

Register online with River Falls Community Education at www.rflearns.org.

Additional information and paper registration forms are available in the River Falls School District Community Education Winter/Spring 2017 bulletin.

The program fee is $18 and includes an event T-shirt and take-home items.

Registration closes in early March or when full.

Limited scholarships are available through a grant from Allina Health. Contact Rellen Hardtke at rellen.hardtke@uwrf.edu or 715-425-4230 for information.