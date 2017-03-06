The 2017 Bowls for Hope event is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 in the Riverview Ballroom of the University Center at UW-River Falls. Tickets are now on sale.

For an entrance fee of $25/adult and $5/children age 12 and under, participants at the event may select and keep a bowl created in ceramic, pottery, fibers, wood and glass studio classes at UW-River Falls, River Falls High School, Meyer Middle School, the Renaissance Academy, or by area artists. Attendees may also sample, at no extra charge, soups donated and served by area restaurants. Guests have the opportunity to vote for their favorite soup. A “Chefs’ Choice Award” will also be awarded to the soup favored by the chefs participating in the event.

“The Hunger Prevention Council of Pierce County – Moolah for Milk program is honored and excited to be chosen as the 2017 charity recipient of the Bowls for Hope event,” said Jeff Bealles, coordinator, Hunger Prevention Council of Pierce County.

The Hunger Prevention Council of Pierce County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing hunger and inadequate nutrition in Pierce County through service, education, communication and coordination. Moolah for Milk annually provides thousands of milk coupons, redeemable for a free gallon of milk from area grocery stores, to individuals and families in need throughout Pierce and St. Croix Counties. Free milk coupons are distributed to clients in area food pantries and are also included in school backpack programs.

“Fresh dairy is a vital source of vitamins and nutrients, and an ingredient in many recipes. It’s a high priority for our pantries to make it available to everyone and the Bowls for Hope funding will go a long way to ensuring this. We’re very appreciative,” Bealles said.

For more information on the Hunger Prevention Council of Pierce County – Moolah for Milk program, visit http://www.hungerpreventioncouncil.com.

Participating restaurants are:

Belle Vinez, Bo’s N Mine, Copper Kettle, Dish and the Spoon Café, Kilkarney Hills, Perkins Family Restaurant & Bakery, River Falls Area Hospital Dining Services, Kinni View Deli at Riverwalk Square, South Fork Café, UWRF Chartwells Dining Services, West Wind Supper Club and Whole Earth Grocery.

Artists contributing bowls are:

Marilyn Anderson, Donna Badje, Ingrid Bjerstedt-Rogers, Katie Burce, Roger Evans, Cathi Herriman, Jay Jensen, Randy Johnston, Jennifer King, Michael Luethmers, Pat McCardle, Jan McKeachie-Johnston, Wendy Olson, Doug Peterson, S.C. Rolf, Scott Zeinert, Rhonda Willers, Rhonda Willer’s ceramic classes at UWRF, Eoin Breadon’s glass studio classes at UWRF, Renaissance Academy classes taught by Anne Buchholz and Kyle Stapleton, River Falls High School pottery classes taught by Gina Pedriana-Basche, and Kelyn King’s class at Meyer Middle School.

Nan Jordahl will provide live piano music throughout the evening.

Tickets can be purchased at the River Falls Chamber of Commerce, 215 W. Maple St.; at the UWRF Chancellor’s Office, 116 North Hall; and at the Information Desk in the University Center. For questions about advance ticket sales, call 715-425- 3201. Tickets will also be available at the door. Purchasing tickets in advance, however, will guarantee a bowl.

For more information, visit www.uwrf.edu/bowlsforhope/ or email mary.vangalen@uwrf.edu.