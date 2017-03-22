Chicken feed will unveil fire hall addition

The Ellsworth Fire Hall expansion and remodel will be revealed to the public Saturday, March 25, at the annual chicken feed fundraiser. And if you've gone to the chicken feed, you know the women's bathroom line was always a wee bit long.

The 84-by-62 foot addition not only has two brand new bathrooms (in addition to the remodeled original bathrooms in the older part of the building), but three truck bays accessed by a handicapped friendly ramp.

"One of the sore points of the hall has always been the one-hole women's room," Deiss said in December. "Between the remodel and addition, there will be four women's stalls."

Last week the Market & Johnson crew was performing finishing touches on the building, with the help of fire association members. They installed 43 new lockers and new appliances in the kitchen. The slip-resistant flooring was installed by Superior Garage Floor of River Falls.

"That will be nice when firefighters come in with wet boots and wet gear," said Deiss, the association's secretary.

Deiss also credits Tom Bjork with building a steel structure in the center of the locker room, on which lockers were hung. The estimate for that structure was about $4,000; Bjork was able to do it for roughly $1,000.

The 60 EFSA members did as much work themselves as possible in order to save money, such as demolition. A $3,000 Focus on Energy grant went toward installing LED lighting.

"Our light bill will be a fraction of what it was," Deiss said.

The fire hall was a flurry of activity March 16 as workers painted, installed wiring, readied the bathrooms for the toilets and sinks and cleaned up. The three new 9-by-11 foot offices along the east wall were all set up, with light streaming from windows cut into the 10-inch thick concrete block wall with a diamond chainsaw. Filing cabinets now have appropriate, permanent homes and nine people don't have to share the single 5-by-8 office that had been in place.

"We really need to credit Jason Kiefer (Market & Johnson construction site superintendent)," Deiss said. "He's had about 60 bosses in five minutes. He's a miracle worker."

The estimated cost of the project was just under $1.1 million. EFSA members worked with architectural design and engineering firm Cedar Corporation to capture the most necessary elements.

The project was not funded by new fee assessments, but rather through a loan and capital improvement funds that have been budgeted over the years.

"The assessment has been fairly flat for 10 years," Deiss said. "It's gone up a bit here and there with equalized values. But we worked internally to make this happen."

By mid-May the concrete apron will be poured, landscaping finished and sod laid, Deiss added.

Chicken feed

Tours will be available upon request Saturday; however, people are encouraged to check out the building at their leisure. Both men said they expect a larger crowd this year.

"We think that some who have had delivery or drive-thru in the past will stop in this year to see the new facilities," Deiss said.

Free delivery and curbside pickup will still be available, of course. To place orders call 715-273-4653. The new kitchen will be put to the test.

Brickner said new games and raffles will be held this year. The cash calendar raffle will award more than $20,000 in cash prizes ranging from $50 to $500 throughout the year.

"I think we have about 113 left, so very few," Brickner said. "We're only selling 999."

Anyone interested in buying a calendar for $50 can contact any Ellsworth firefighter.

Proceeds from this year's chicken feed will go toward firefighting equipment. To outfit a firefighter, just to get he or she on the floor, is $12,000, Brickner said. That doesn't include their airpack or schooling.

"We really couldn't do this without the community's support," Deiss said.

EFSA is owned and operated by 10 municipalities: the villages of Ellsworth and Bay City, and the towns of El Paso, Ellsworth, Hartland, Isabelle, Martell, Salem, Trenton and Trimbelle. EFSA also contracts for services with the town of Diamond Bluff and the village of Maiden Rock.