Maiden Rock to hold festival June 17

Activities start at noon. Food, a bounce house, games and a 2 p.m. parade are planned. There will be a silent auction 1-4 p.m and karaoke 3-5:30 p.m.

The Blue Steel Band will take the stage at 6 p.m. Boot Hill Pyrotechnic will shoot of fireworks.

The Maiden Rock Area Community Association, Fairmount Santrol and the village are co-sponsors.