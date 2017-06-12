Maiden Rock to hold festival June 17
Maiden Rock Summerfest Festival will be Saturday, June 17, in the village park.
This year the community will salute veterans. All vets who present a military ID at the Maiden Rock Area Community Association table will receive a coupon for a half-price chicken dinner coupon. American Legion Post 158 will present a tribute at the parade stand. In addition, all 2017 button sales/donations will go to Post 158.
Activities start at noon. Food, a bounce house, games and a 2 p.m. parade are planned. There will be a silent auction 1-4 p.m and karaoke 3-5:30 p.m.
The Blue Steel Band will take the stage at 6 p.m. Boot Hill Pyrotechnic will shoot of fireworks.
The Maiden Rock Area Community Association, Fairmount Santrol and the village are co-sponsors.