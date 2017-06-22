Dairy Breakfast draws record crowd

Organizers estimate 500 more people came to the event and enjoyed farm tours, kids' activities, and viewed an antique farm equipment display.

Held at the Lawrence and Kay Huppert and Jason and Lori Kjos family farm on Chapman Drive between Hudson and River Falls, this was the eighth annual Dairy Breakfast.

Event coordinator Holly Vasfaret said she was pleased with the outcome.

"A lot of hard work goes into hosting an event like this for the host family, our committee and the agribusinesses who help sponsor our event," Vasfaret said. "Without all of us working together and having a great farm to host the event, our reason for having a breakfast on a local farm would be lost."

Organizers said the farm's location was a good fit for their goal of educating people about the work that goes into farming and food production today.

"People today are four to five generations removed from the farm and there are many misconceptions that we, as farmers, need to clear up for the consumer," said Pierce County Dairy Promotion Committee Chairperson Amy Bechel. "For example, the carbon footprint (resources used) to make one glass of milk today is actually 63 percent less than what it was in the 1950's."

Each year the breakfast menu includes Dad's Belgian Waffles, Ellsworth Creamery cheese curds and Flat Pennies ice cream, and the opportunity for people to spend the morning outside on a local family dairy farm.