2017 Cheese Curd Festival

1 / 11

Bill Emery has been driving his train for 15 years. Emery and his wife, Judy, are Ellsworth natives who drive a small train with homemade cabooses behind that go around East End Park. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 11

A 1964 Chevy Impala is shown off at the Cheese Curd Festival on June 23 in East End Park. The Impala was entered into the Class Car Cruise-In Show. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 11

Matthew Beranek of River Falls flips jalapeno poppers during the Cheese Curd Festival in East End Park on June 24. Beranek had a booth at the festival called Smokey Treats BBQ. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 11

Cheryl Johnson (left) and Shirley Borowicz of Tastee Treatz in Ellsworth hold up a perfectly spun cotton candy during the Cheese Curd Festival in East End Park. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 11

Papa Dweeb (pictured) and his daughter Claire performed on the Park Stage at East End Park in Ellsworth for the Cheese Curd Festival on June 24. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 11

Joel House of Pepin stirs kernels of corn until they are heated and popped to perfection. House owns The Kettle Korn House and had a booth at the Cheese Curd Festival in East End Park. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 11

CEO of the Ellsworth Creamery Paul Bauer hands out cookie and milk tickets during the Milk & Cookie Pairing during the Cheese Curd Festival on June 24 at East End Park. The booth gave out multiple different combinations of cookie and milk. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 11

During the Cheese Curd Eating Contest for the kids aged 12-15, two winners went home with the grand prize. Peter Lisk (right) and Tiger Turner finished in first place, eating a quarter-of-a-pound during the Cheese Curd Festival at East End Park in Ellsworth on June 24. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 11

A monster cookie paired with a shot glass sized whole chocolate milk from the Cheese Curd Festival on June 24. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 11