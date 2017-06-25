Search
    2017 Cheese Curd Festival

    By Matthew Lambert Today at 8:17 a.m.
    Bill Emery has been driving his train for 15 years. Emery and his wife, Judy, are Ellsworth natives who drive a small train with homemade cabooses behind that go around East End Park. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 11
    A 1964 Chevy Impala is shown off at the Cheese Curd Festival on June 23 in East End Park. The Impala was entered into the Class Car Cruise-In Show. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 11
    Matthew Beranek of River Falls flips jalapeno poppers during the Cheese Curd Festival in East End Park on June 24. Beranek had a booth at the festival called Smokey Treats BBQ. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 11
    Cheryl Johnson (left) and Shirley Borowicz of Tastee Treatz in Ellsworth hold up a perfectly spun cotton candy during the Cheese Curd Festival in East End Park. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 11
    Papa Dweeb (pictured) and his daughter Claire performed on the Park Stage at East End Park in Ellsworth for the Cheese Curd Festival on June 24. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 11
    Joel House of Pepin stirs kernels of corn until they are heated and popped to perfection. House owns The Kettle Korn House and had a booth at the Cheese Curd Festival in East End Park. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 11
    CEO of the Ellsworth Creamery Paul Bauer hands out cookie and milk tickets during the Milk & Cookie Pairing during the Cheese Curd Festival on June 24 at East End Park. The booth gave out multiple different combinations of cookie and milk. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 11
    During the Cheese Curd Eating Contest for the kids aged 12-15, two winners went home with the grand prize. Peter Lisk (right) and Tiger Turner finished in first place, eating a quarter-of-a-pound during the Cheese Curd Festival at East End Park in Ellsworth on June 24. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 11
    A monster cookie paired with a shot glass sized whole chocolate milk from the Cheese Curd Festival on June 24. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia10 / 11
    Michelle Dobbins (right) and her daughter Kathryn Dobbins of Hopkins, MN walk on the hay stacks at East End Park on June 24 during the Cheese Curd Festival. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia11 / 11

    The 2017 Cheese Curd Festival was held on June 23 and 24 in East End Park in Ellsworth.

    The Festival had everything from live entertainment to, of course the namesake of the festival itself, delicious cheese curds.

    There was live music such as Brooke Thoen, The Swamp Kings, CCC4, Papa Dweeb and Claire, Chaunté Shayne, and many more.

    Children could play on haystacks, play on the jungle gym, and even roll around in a box full of corn kernels that would have normally been filled with sand.

    Local foods like the West Wind Supper Club from River Falls, the Smokey Treats BBQ from River Falls, and the Ellsworth Creamery served a variety of wonderful treats.

    Matthew Lambert

    Matthew Lambert joined the Pierce County Herald and River Falls Journal in December 2016 covering government, school board, and writing features about the community. He is a graduate of Winona State University with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. 

    mlambert@rivertowns.net
