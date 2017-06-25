2017 Cheese Curd Festival
The 2017 Cheese Curd Festival was held on June 23 and 24 in East End Park in Ellsworth.
The Festival had everything from live entertainment to, of course the namesake of the festival itself, delicious cheese curds.
There was live music such as Brooke Thoen, The Swamp Kings, CCC4, Papa Dweeb and Claire, Chaunté Shayne, and many more.
Children could play on haystacks, play on the jungle gym, and even roll around in a box full of corn kernels that would have normally been filled with sand.
Local foods like the West Wind Supper Club from River Falls, the Smokey Treats BBQ from River Falls, and the Ellsworth Creamery served a variety of wonderful treats.