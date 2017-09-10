Search
    VIDEO: Diva Dudes hits the stage to kick off Homecoming

    By Sarah Nigbor on Sep 10, 2017 at 9:22 p.m.
    Nate Hinrichs, Caleb Linder and Cole Juen had a colorful dancing going Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Diva Dudes pageant. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 8
    Freshman Roy Roberts was escorted to Diva Dudes by his mother, Jessica Bradley, Sunday, Sept. 10 at Ellsworth High School. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 8
    "The Back Street Boys," aka Drake Flom and company made an unforgettable appearance at the 2017 Diva Dudes charity pageant Sunday, Sept. 10 at Ellsworth High School. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 8
    Senior Isaac Kemmerer won not only Mr. Talent but Mr. Diva Dude honors Sunday, Sept. 10 at Ellsworth High School. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 8
    Landon Gilbertson answers a random fish bowl question during the Diva Dudes charity pageant Sunday, Sept. 10 at Ellsworth High School. He got a bit off track and talked about squirrels. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 8
    As Ozzy Boigenzahn explains why the 60 are his decade during the Diva Dudes Q&A Sunday, Sept. 10, laughs erupt from his fellow contestants. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 8
    Hunter Donnelly had a hit on his hands with his cow bell, special outfit and "A Campfire Song Song" Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Diva Dudes pageant in Ellsworth. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 8

    The 2017 annual charity Diva Dudes male pageant, held Sunday, Sept. 10 at Ellsworth High School Cafetorium, was a night filled with musical talent, dancing like you've never seen and jokes that brought laughs (plus a few groans).

    The fundraiser, organized by Mrs. Anne Pechacek and the EHS Just Do Something Club, raises money for a different charity each year. The 2017 proceeds will go to the Pierce County Food Pantry and Hurricane Harvey relief funds.

    Participants included seniors Ozzy Boigenzahn, Tucker Thoen, Cole Juen, Nate Hinrichs, Isaac Kemmerer, Drake Flom, Caleb Linder, Alex Motley, Zach Nugent, and Landon Gilbertson; juniors Hunter Donnelly, Lucas Flom and Lucas Mallon, and freshman Roy Roberts.

    The awards went to:

    Mr. Poise (tie): Lucas Flom and Hunter Donnelly

    Mr. Talent: Isaac Kemmerer

    Mr. Fishbowl (tie): Hunter Donnelly and Ozzie Boigenzahn

    Mr. Diva Dude: Isaac Kemmerer

    "A huge thank you to all the committee members and helpers who made the night a success!" said Pechacek.

    See www.piercecountyherald.com for video of the event.

    Sarah Nigbor

