VIDEO: Diva Dudes hits the stage to kick off Homecoming

The fundraiser, organized by Mrs. Anne Pechacek and the EHS Just Do Something Club, raises money for a different charity each year. The 2017 proceeds will go to the Pierce County Food Pantry and Hurricane Harvey relief funds.

Participants included seniors Ozzy Boigenzahn, Tucker Thoen, Cole Juen, Nate Hinrichs, Isaac Kemmerer, Drake Flom, Caleb Linder, Alex Motley, Zach Nugent, and Landon Gilbertson; juniors Hunter Donnelly, Lucas Flom and Lucas Mallon, and freshman Roy Roberts.

The awards went to:

Mr. Poise (tie): Lucas Flom and Hunter Donnelly

Mr. Talent: Isaac Kemmerer

Mr. Fishbowl (tie): Hunter Donnelly and Ozzie Boigenzahn

Mr. Diva Dude: Isaac Kemmerer

"A huge thank you to all the committee members and helpers who made the night a success!" said Pechacek.

See www.piercecountyherald.com for video of the event.