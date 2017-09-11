GALLERY: Rockin' Around the Clock for Prescott Daze

Audrey McDaniels, age 2.5 of St. Paul Park, Minn., was intent on finishing her delicious treat at Prescott Daze Saturday, Sept. 8 in Prescott Lions Park. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 11
The Prescott High School marching band is always a favorite part of the annual Prescott Daze parade, held Sunday, Sept. 10. Riley Dorau / Contributor2 / 11
Jaycie Navarro marches in the Prescott Daze parade Sunday, Sept. 10. Riley Dorau / Contributor3 / 11
Five-year-old Prescott resident Eden Stenerson was still as could be while becoming a work of face painting art Saturday, Sept. 9 at the annual Prescott Daze celebration. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 11
Four-year-old Evelyn Swanson of Prescott was giddy with joy to be riding a pony during Prescott Daze festivities Saturday, Sept. 9 at Prescott Lions Park. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 11
Volunteer Grace Franco puts the finishing touches on 3-year-old Greta Welter’s crazy hair at Prescott Daze Saturday, Sept. 9. Welter is from Prescott. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 11
The Emery Express is always a hit at town festivals. Prescott Daze was no exception as children with smiles a mile wide putted around the Prescott Lions Park Saturday, Sept. 9. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 11
Tenth-grade cheer team member Anna Mercord in the Prescott Daze parade Sunday, Sept. 10. Riley Dorau / Contributor8 / 11
Dakota Hines, age 18 months of Ellsworth, could barely contain her joy while feeding some friendly goats Saturday, Sept. 9 at Prescott Daze festivities. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 11
Hunter Bauer, of Welch, Minn., relaxed in a 1947 Rat Rod 350 during the annual Prescott Daze Car Show on Broad Street Saturday, Sept. 9. The vehicle is owned by Bruce Bauer of Hastings, Minn. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia10 / 11
Prescott fifth-grader MaKenna Williamson, representing Stella Dance Studio, showed her stuff during the annual Prescott Daze parade Sunday, Sept. 10. Riley Dorau / Contributor11 / 11
Prescott Daze celebrated the 10th anniversary of the clock tower, which welcomes visitors at the Highway 10 bridge, Sept. 8-10.
Sarah J. Nigbor serves as a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia, a position she began in April 2017. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, before being appointed editor of the Pierce County Herald in Febraury 2015. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004.