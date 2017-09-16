Search
    Pierce County Fair tractor and truck pull winners announced

    By Herald Newsroom on Sep 16, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

    The tractor and truck pull did a combined event at the Pierce County Fair to bring double the excitement for spectators to enjoy. Pullers from across Wisconsin and Minnesota entertained the crowd while providing fun and excitement. Many styles and sizes of tractors and trucks competed for the prize money. A show of local tractors and trucks highlighted the evening.

    Truck pull results

    6,000 pound pure stock

    Curtis Frandrup — 318

    Micky Nesseth — 304

    5,800 pound improved stock

    Nick Ecker — 323.8

    Wayne Stein — 320.9

    Troy Kaisershot — 318.4

    Bill Pemrick — 311.9

    6,200 pound improved stock

    Dave Ward — 299.5

    Wayne Stein — 298.10

    Bill Pemrick — 298.04

    Nick Ecker — 296.3

    6,200 pound pro stock

    Darrin Schuster — 328.11

    Jeff Wiskow — 302.8

    Dave Ward — 302.8

    4,000 pound open

    Wes Magee — 352.6

    Steve Yarrington — 318.4

    Chad Briad — 316.9

    5,800 pound open

    Wes Magee — 289.11

    Steve Yarrington — 242.5

    8,000 pound open diesel

    Eric Clare — 328.6

    Trevor McCann — 306.8

    Eric Dorwin — 288.5

    Kyle Kerr — 287.1

    8,500 pound stock diesel

    Eric Dorwin — 303.1

    Cody Hakes — 295.9

    John Zelinger — 285.2

    Wayne Heigeaess — 277.6

    Tractor pull results

    Antique tractor

    2,500 pound

    Dean Bergseng — 228.25

    3,500 pound

    Richard Gehlar — 220.21

    Randy Kiehne — 182.77

    Farm stock

    4,500 pound stock non-turbo

    Scott Knight — 254.19

    Dennis Schutz — 232.83

    Kory Graf — 221.32

    5,500 pound stock non-turbo

    Scott Knight — 231.57

    Dennis Schutz — 230.56

    Kory Graf — 222.86

    7,000 pound stock non-turbo

    Jeremy Kinneman — 407.66

    Cady Bjork — 390.48

    Richard Marek — 223.21

    9,500 pound stock non-turbo

    Adam Birr — 297.1

    Scott Knight — 271.9

    Butch Reinhardt — 270.3

    11,000 pound stock non-turbo

    Adam Birr — 308.3

    Michael Langer — 257.8

    Butch Reinhardt — 254.06

    10,000 pound turbo

    Max Geraets — 334.4

    Mitch Mensing — 311.9

    Wylie Jones — 225.3

    11,000 pound turbo

    Max Geraets — 357.09

    Jeff Rohrscheib — 348.6

    Taylor Kraft — 330

    12,500 pound turbo

    Kaylin Spaeter — 261.9

    Matt Dorwin — 259.11

    Ben Peterson — 259.04

    14,000 pound turbo

    Terry McGree — 268.7

    Matt Dorwin — 262.8

    Jerry Kosin — 261.8

    Unlimited turbo

    Corey Deiss — 372.2

    Bryon Lindstrom — 300

    Andy Arkel — 263.5

    Pure farm stock

    5,500 pound

    Pete Lubich — 225.3

    Owen Puhrmann — 197.81

    Randy Kiehne — 186.11

    Light improved farm

    4,500 pound

    Jake Pickerign — 253.03

    Tom Rohl — 251.97

    Chris Larson — 239.92

    5,500 pound

    Aaron Vadner — 338.29

    Jake Pickerign — 266.53

    Brad Mounce — 239.46

    6,500 pound

    Brad Mounce — 455.25

    Aaron Vadner — 444.53

    Jeremy Kinneman — 258.09

    Improved farm 2.8

    11,000 pound

    Ron Magone — 331.9

    Al Becker — 322.7

    Erich Hemenway — 300.4

    11,500 pound

    Ron Magone — 326.6

    Al Becker — 320.9

    Erich Hemenway — 304.2

    Pro farm

    10,500 pound

    Jake Decker — 364.4

    Bruce Dankers — 330.2

    Scott Knight — 329.2

    11,000 pound

    Scott Knight — 351

    Jake Decker — 341

    Bruce Dankers — 322.8

    Open class

    6,500 pound light

    Chad Zachow — 354.3

    Chris Bowman — 342.4

    Brenden Tape — 290.5

    7,000 pound heavy

    Leon Burkhardt — 345.9

    Todd Dorwin — 281.7

    Thank you to the local tractor pull sponsors: Advance Auto Parts of River Falls, Auto Value of Ellsworth, Bernard's of River Falls, D.N.R Dairy-Ed and Mike Rohl, Fisher Tractor Repair, Hydraulic Component Repair Service Inc., Nutsy's Repair, Pierce County Farm Bureau, River Falls State Bank, River Falls Tire Co., Rural Mutual Insurance — Leah Saufl and Tractor Central Durand who helped make this event possible.

    The pulls would not be successful without the volunteer tractor pull advisory group of Jerry VanHeukelom, Pete Lubich, Mike Lubich, Warren Fox and Kevin Lindstrom for all their time and dedication to the sport of pulling. Thank you to Scott Jones and his helpers for all their time and efforts in organizing the truck pull.

    Also to all participants of both events who took time out of the schedules to pull during the fair. We apologize if anyone was missed or have an error in our results. Mark your calendar for Aug. 9-12 — the 2018 Pierce County Fair. Like us on Facebook at "Pierce County Fair and Fairgrounds (WI)."

