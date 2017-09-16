Pierce County Fair tractor and truck pull winners announced

Truck pull results

6,000 pound pure stock

Curtis Frandrup — 318

Micky Nesseth — 304

5,800 pound improved stock

Nick Ecker — 323.8

Wayne Stein — 320.9

Troy Kaisershot — 318.4

Bill Pemrick — 311.9

6,200 pound improved stock

Dave Ward — 299.5

Wayne Stein — 298.10

Bill Pemrick — 298.04

Nick Ecker — 296.3

6,200 pound pro stock

Darrin Schuster — 328.11

Jeff Wiskow — 302.8

Dave Ward — 302.8

4,000 pound open

Wes Magee — 352.6

Steve Yarrington — 318.4

Chad Briad — 316.9

5,800 pound open

Wes Magee — 289.11

Steve Yarrington — 242.5

8,000 pound open diesel

Eric Clare — 328.6

Trevor McCann — 306.8

Eric Dorwin — 288.5

Kyle Kerr — 287.1

8,500 pound stock diesel

Eric Dorwin — 303.1

Cody Hakes — 295.9

John Zelinger — 285.2

Wayne Heigeaess — 277.6

Tractor pull results

Antique tractor

2,500 pound

Dean Bergseng — 228.25

3,500 pound

Richard Gehlar — 220.21

Randy Kiehne — 182.77

Farm stock

4,500 pound stock non-turbo

Scott Knight — 254.19

Dennis Schutz — 232.83

Kory Graf — 221.32

5,500 pound stock non-turbo

Scott Knight — 231.57

Dennis Schutz — 230.56

Kory Graf — 222.86

7,000 pound stock non-turbo

Jeremy Kinneman — 407.66

Cady Bjork — 390.48

Richard Marek — 223.21

9,500 pound stock non-turbo

Adam Birr — 297.1

Scott Knight — 271.9

Butch Reinhardt — 270.3

11,000 pound stock non-turbo

Adam Birr — 308.3

Michael Langer — 257.8

Butch Reinhardt — 254.06

10,000 pound turbo

Max Geraets — 334.4

Mitch Mensing — 311.9

Wylie Jones — 225.3

11,000 pound turbo

Max Geraets — 357.09

Jeff Rohrscheib — 348.6

Taylor Kraft — 330

12,500 pound turbo

Kaylin Spaeter — 261.9

Matt Dorwin — 259.11

Ben Peterson — 259.04

14,000 pound turbo

Terry McGree — 268.7

Matt Dorwin — 262.8

Jerry Kosin — 261.8

Unlimited turbo

Corey Deiss — 372.2

Bryon Lindstrom — 300

Andy Arkel — 263.5

Pure farm stock

5,500 pound

Pete Lubich — 225.3

Owen Puhrmann — 197.81

Randy Kiehne — 186.11

Light improved farm

4,500 pound

Jake Pickerign — 253.03

Tom Rohl — 251.97

Chris Larson — 239.92

5,500 pound

Aaron Vadner — 338.29

Jake Pickerign — 266.53

Brad Mounce — 239.46

6,500 pound

Brad Mounce — 455.25

Aaron Vadner — 444.53

Jeremy Kinneman — 258.09

Improved farm 2.8

11,000 pound

Ron Magone — 331.9

Al Becker — 322.7

Erich Hemenway — 300.4

11,500 pound

Ron Magone — 326.6

Al Becker — 320.9

Erich Hemenway — 304.2

Pro farm

10,500 pound

Jake Decker — 364.4

Bruce Dankers — 330.2

Scott Knight — 329.2

11,000 pound

Scott Knight — 351

Jake Decker — 341

Bruce Dankers — 322.8

Open class

6,500 pound light

Chad Zachow — 354.3

Chris Bowman — 342.4

Brenden Tape — 290.5

7,000 pound heavy

Leon Burkhardt — 345.9

Todd Dorwin — 281.7

Thank you to the local tractor pull sponsors: Advance Auto Parts of River Falls, Auto Value of Ellsworth, Bernard's of River Falls, D.N.R Dairy-Ed and Mike Rohl, Fisher Tractor Repair, Hydraulic Component Repair Service Inc., Nutsy's Repair, Pierce County Farm Bureau, River Falls State Bank, River Falls Tire Co., Rural Mutual Insurance — Leah Saufl and Tractor Central Durand who helped make this event possible.

The pulls would not be successful without the volunteer tractor pull advisory group of Jerry VanHeukelom, Pete Lubich, Mike Lubich, Warren Fox and Kevin Lindstrom for all their time and dedication to the sport of pulling. Thank you to Scott Jones and his helpers for all their time and efforts in organizing the truck pull.

Also to all participants of both events who took time out of the schedules to pull during the fair. We apologize if anyone was missed or have an error in our results. Mark your calendar for Aug. 9-12 — the 2018 Pierce County Fair. Like us on Facebook at "Pierce County Fair and Fairgrounds (WI)."