Pierce County Fair tractor and truck pull winners announced
The tractor and truck pull did a combined event at the Pierce County Fair to bring double the excitement for spectators to enjoy. Pullers from across Wisconsin and Minnesota entertained the crowd while providing fun and excitement. Many styles and sizes of tractors and trucks competed for the prize money. A show of local tractors and trucks highlighted the evening.
Truck pull results
6,000 pound pure stock
Curtis Frandrup — 318
Micky Nesseth — 304
5,800 pound improved stock
Nick Ecker — 323.8
Wayne Stein — 320.9
Troy Kaisershot — 318.4
Bill Pemrick — 311.9
6,200 pound improved stock
Dave Ward — 299.5
Wayne Stein — 298.10
Bill Pemrick — 298.04
Nick Ecker — 296.3
6,200 pound pro stock
Darrin Schuster — 328.11
Jeff Wiskow — 302.8
Dave Ward — 302.8
4,000 pound open
Wes Magee — 352.6
Steve Yarrington — 318.4
Chad Briad — 316.9
5,800 pound open
Wes Magee — 289.11
Steve Yarrington — 242.5
8,000 pound open diesel
Eric Clare — 328.6
Trevor McCann — 306.8
Eric Dorwin — 288.5
Kyle Kerr — 287.1
8,500 pound stock diesel
Eric Dorwin — 303.1
Cody Hakes — 295.9
John Zelinger — 285.2
Wayne Heigeaess — 277.6
Tractor pull results
Antique tractor
2,500 pound
Dean Bergseng — 228.25
3,500 pound
Richard Gehlar — 220.21
Randy Kiehne — 182.77
Farm stock
4,500 pound stock non-turbo
Scott Knight — 254.19
Dennis Schutz — 232.83
Kory Graf — 221.32
5,500 pound stock non-turbo
Scott Knight — 231.57
Dennis Schutz — 230.56
Kory Graf — 222.86
7,000 pound stock non-turbo
Jeremy Kinneman — 407.66
Cady Bjork — 390.48
Richard Marek — 223.21
9,500 pound stock non-turbo
Adam Birr — 297.1
Scott Knight — 271.9
Butch Reinhardt — 270.3
11,000 pound stock non-turbo
Adam Birr — 308.3
Michael Langer — 257.8
Butch Reinhardt — 254.06
10,000 pound turbo
Max Geraets — 334.4
Mitch Mensing — 311.9
Wylie Jones — 225.3
11,000 pound turbo
Max Geraets — 357.09
Jeff Rohrscheib — 348.6
Taylor Kraft — 330
12,500 pound turbo
Kaylin Spaeter — 261.9
Matt Dorwin — 259.11
Ben Peterson — 259.04
14,000 pound turbo
Terry McGree — 268.7
Matt Dorwin — 262.8
Jerry Kosin — 261.8
Unlimited turbo
Corey Deiss — 372.2
Bryon Lindstrom — 300
Andy Arkel — 263.5
Pure farm stock
5,500 pound
Pete Lubich — 225.3
Owen Puhrmann — 197.81
Randy Kiehne — 186.11
Light improved farm
4,500 pound
Jake Pickerign — 253.03
Tom Rohl — 251.97
Chris Larson — 239.92
5,500 pound
Aaron Vadner — 338.29
Jake Pickerign — 266.53
Brad Mounce — 239.46
6,500 pound
Brad Mounce — 455.25
Aaron Vadner — 444.53
Jeremy Kinneman — 258.09
Improved farm 2.8
11,000 pound
Ron Magone — 331.9
Al Becker — 322.7
Erich Hemenway — 300.4
11,500 pound
Ron Magone — 326.6
Al Becker — 320.9
Erich Hemenway — 304.2
Pro farm
10,500 pound
Jake Decker — 364.4
Bruce Dankers — 330.2
Scott Knight — 329.2
11,000 pound
Scott Knight — 351
Jake Decker — 341
Bruce Dankers — 322.8
Open class
6,500 pound light
Chad Zachow — 354.3
Chris Bowman — 342.4
Brenden Tape — 290.5
7,000 pound heavy
Leon Burkhardt — 345.9
Todd Dorwin — 281.7
Thank you to the local tractor pull sponsors: Advance Auto Parts of River Falls, Auto Value of Ellsworth, Bernard's of River Falls, D.N.R Dairy-Ed and Mike Rohl, Fisher Tractor Repair, Hydraulic Component Repair Service Inc., Nutsy's Repair, Pierce County Farm Bureau, River Falls State Bank, River Falls Tire Co., Rural Mutual Insurance — Leah Saufl and Tractor Central Durand who helped make this event possible.
The pulls would not be successful without the volunteer tractor pull advisory group of Jerry VanHeukelom, Pete Lubich, Mike Lubich, Warren Fox and Kevin Lindstrom for all their time and dedication to the sport of pulling. Thank you to Scott Jones and his helpers for all their time and efforts in organizing the truck pull.
Also to all participants of both events who took time out of the schedules to pull during the fair. We apologize if anyone was missed or have an error in our results. Mark your calendar for Aug. 9-12 — the 2018 Pierce County Fair. Like us on Facebook at "Pierce County Fair and Fairgrounds (WI)."