Tonic Sol-Fa coming to Prescott

Tonic Sol-Fa is one of the most in-demand vocal groups in the Midwest. The group — which includes lead vocalist Shaun Johnson, tenor and vocal percussionist Greg Bannwarth, and bass Jared Dove — began at St. John's University in Collegeville, Minn. Together the group has reached national prominence with appearances on NBC's "Today Show" and in Newsweek magazine. Along the way, they have shared the stage with a number of recognizable performers including Jay Leno, Jeff Foxworthy and Lonestar and were recently part of Garrison Keillor's 20th anniversary celebration of "A Prairie Home Companion."

The performance is being presented by the Prescott School District.

"We are excited to bring this high-caliber entertainment to the Performing Arts Center to showcase the amazing space," school superintendent Rick Spicuzza said.

Proceeds from the event will support enhancements for the performing arts center to allow a wider range of performances and displays.

"There is value for the students, the community and the wider region to offer options that enhance our experience with a variety of arts," Spicuzza added.

During the school day, the members of Tonic Sol-Fa will be conducting a workshop with select area choral students, which will also be hosted at the Prescott High School. This valuable classroom experience will help students learn concepts about professional performance and technique. Following the evening event, there will be a meet-and-greet opportunity for all attendees.

Tickets can be purchased at tonicatprescott.bpt.me/ at $25 for premium seating and $20 for general seating. Discounted student pricing is available. Local sales options for cash and check purchases will be available.