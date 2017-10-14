Friends of Library to hold open house

As part of the Friends of the Library Week, an open house will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 at the Ellsworth Public Library (312 W. Main St.) filled with prize drawings, a chance to adopt a Golden book, and a prize drawing for a bag of books.

Friends of the Library President Pam Enger said the money raised will help fund a new space for the library, programs, the senior center, and other various causes around town.

The Friends of the Library formed in 2011 to promote the needs of the library. There are 36 members; eight members comprise the board.

"Little Golden Books" are a popular series of children's books celebrating its 75th anniversary. Enger said the books will be adopted and placed in any one of the five Little Free Libraries in the Ellsworth Community School District.

Each person who adopts a Golden book will be entered into the drawing for a chance to win a bag of books, either adult or children-based.

The open house will feature treats to enjoy while mingling with members of the Friends of the Library group.

For those interested in joining or volunteering, stop in the Ellsworth Public Library anytime.