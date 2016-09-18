Carry on, ‘Happy Harry’

Bergmark was born Feb. 8, 1921 in Big Hill on the Bergmark family farm. His parents, August and Hulda, took over the family farm from his grandfather, Nils John, who came from Sweden. The farm was purchased in 1877. He attended Big Hill Country School and graduated as valedictorian from Pepin High School.

Farming was Bergmark’s life and he worked very hard at it. He found time to go to dances in the area and met Ellen, who became his wife in 1946. There were seven children to raise over the years. Bergmark was primarily a dairy farmer; when he retired he owned a 76-stall dairy barn. Corn, oats and alfalfa were the primary crops, but hogs were also raised for many years along with a lot of Holstein livestock. Bergmark also had a small apple orchard and sold apples to area residents.

He tried to maintain modern standards in crop production and was awarded for his conservation efforts. The rolling hills of the Chippewa River bluffs presented a challenge in farming, and Bergmark used his talents to control erosion and followed all crop rotation practices. As the family grew, he purchased surrounding farms to build a productive and profitable farm.

He was involved with the country school board in his early years of raising his family. The Bergmarks enjoyed travel and squeezed some time in to see the World Fair at Seattle. They also traveled through Canada and survived being on roads that cars should never travel on. The couple visited Niagara Falls and made a number of trips to Illinois to visit his mother who was working there. With a daughter to visit in Colorado, many trips were made to the southwest corner of the state and side trips were made to see other parts of the West. They also traveled to Heidelberg, Germany to visit a daughter stationed there for the Army. They and daughter, Betty, took an eastern route through Canada, visited Niagara Falls, Gettysburg, and Monmouth Cave. Ellen never would enter caves, but Bergmark loved all of nature.

Bergmark enjoyed farm life and raising his kids. He would help his children learn to ride bikes and often fixed them up for the next kid in line. He enjoyed games; croquet was one of his favorites. He was very good at knocking someone else’s ball out of the playing area.

He also made sure his family arrived at church in Durand on time. On the coldest winter nights, he would sacrifice his sleep to keep wood burning in the furnace.

His work was never finished, for he was always clearing weeds, painting his buildings and repairing machinery. Bergmark would dig up the garden area for Ellen and make sure the potatoes were dug up and stored in the basement in the fall.

He retired slightly when his two sons took over the farm. He moved to another farm house nearby and walked over daily to help with chores. When he fully retired to Durand, he continued to walk everywhere around the city. Only when walking became difficult did he move into assisted living care.

In August 2012, Bergmark became a resident of Plum City Care Center, residing with Ellen until her passing in August 2015.

He was called “Happy Harry” very early in life and he still carries on with that happy smile.