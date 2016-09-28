Members of Tyler Orpen’s class wore shirts and/or colors in his honor Friday, Sept. 23 at Prescott Homecoming, Pictured are (from left): Gabrielle Brotka, McKenzie Cohan, Madison Foray and Taylor Lyons. (Photo courtesy of December Orpen)

Tyler Orpen’s best friends spent a lot of time with his family this summer and became family themselves. Dylan Keller, Derek Bennett and Frank Rohl are pictured wearing Tyler t-shirts with his parents Shawn and December Orpen. (Photo courtesy of December Orpen)

The Prescott dance team and New Richmond cheerleaders joined forces Sept. 23 at Prescott’s Homecoming to wear green hair ribbons in memory of Tyler Orpen. Pictured are (front, from left): Madison Hoikka, Kaitlyn Timmins, Paige Payne, Sami Matzek, Jana Weber, Madison Dorau; (back row, from left): Prescott dance team members Olivia Demskie, Mackenzie Brinker, Emma Carlson, eight New Richmond cheerleaders, Maddie Horn and Anna Mercord. (Photo courtesy of December Orpen)

A cross appeared in the clouds the day of Tyler Orpen’s funeral, during which a convoy of 211 cars led the Orpens home to River Falls from their church in Woodbury. (Photo courtesy of December Orpen)

A large crowd gathered to release the trademark color neon green balloons in honor of Tyler Orpen’s 17th birthday on Sept. 12. (Photo courtesy of December Orpen)

The Orpen family (left) had their first photo shoot in years last year, as it’s usually December Orpen who is behind the camera lens. Pictured are Hunter, Shawn, December, Carly, Tyler, Courtney, Ryan and Carter Orpen. At the far right is Courtney Orpen and her fiance Mikey Stelter with their daughter Sophia visiting Tyler Orpen’s crash site on County Road FF in Clifton. (Photo courtesy of December Orpen)

PRESCOTT -- Day by day, hour by hour. Sometimes that all a person can handle, especially after losing a loved one so young, so unexpectedly.

Shawn and December Orpen’s son Tyler was killed in a fiery car crash July 5 in the town of Clifton. The Prescott High School soon-to-be junior was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Orpens were stricken with numbing grief, as any loving family would be. Why did he have to die so young? He is never going to walk through that door again. How do we get through this awful, long, lonely day? These were questions the Orpens suddenly had to face that fateful day.

But they are not alone. The Prescott community has rallied around the family, bringing comfort and doing everything in its power to keep Tyler’s memory alive.

“We want to thank our community for the over and beyond support and love that’s been given since July, especially with all the stuff the kids and staff are doing at the new high school,” December said.

Orientation was hard for the Orpens this year, as they watched Tyler’s classmates begin life in the new school. Tyler should have been there too.

“My biggest fear was he would be forgotten, I told his school counselor,” December admitted. “The kids in the community have not allowed that one bit; our hearts are so full. Every day we're shown or included in something.”

That’s one of the hardest parts of dealing with Tyler’s loss: realizing all the things he is missing.

“Not knowing day to day what kind of day we will have,” Shawn said. “Missing him, accepting he is gone. Knowing he will not walk through our door again with his big smile, he was not able to attend the new high school with his classmates, he will not graduate, get married.”

Funds are being raised to build a memorial bench, garden and trellis in the new high school’s courtyard, December said. Pat Ptacek has pledged a portion of the Barrels & Bacon proceeds (to be held at Ptacek’s IGA Saturday, Oct. 8) to go to the bench fund. Crystal Schmidt of River Rock Treats is serving up the “Tyler Orpen” cookie dough and mint chip double waffle ice cream cone (his favorite), with 25 percent of the sales going to the bench.

“The community has left us speechless,” December said. “The love and outpouring of support, meals, friends taking care of us. We’re just in awe.”

Tyler’s sister Courtney has been selling t-shirts, bracelets and decals embossed with Tyler’s smiling face; the funds from these will go toward the memorial bench as well.

“The kids in the community are honoring him in every part of their year so far, making posters for homecoming, the junior class t-shirts honor him, Tania Novak contacted me as the yearbook staff would like to dedicate this year’s yearbook to Tyler to honor his memory,” December said. “Classmates and school staff are wearing his t-shirts, incorporating green into what they do (Tyler’s favorite color).”

Other communities have taken steps to remember Tyler as well.

“At Prescott homecoming, our opposing team, the New Richmond cheer squad, wore green ribbons in their hair,” December said. “Our girls volleyball team and dance team have worn green ribbons in their hair all season as well.”

A long list of other deeds has made dark days seem brighter: a meal train, GoFundMe fundraisers for Tyler’s gravestone and countless visits

Derek Rundquist and Joe Roosen created a wooden cross at the crash site for students to visit. Later Tyler’s friend Dylan Keller made a steel cross for the site; then Tyler’s brother Ryan, brother-in-law Mikey Stelter, godfather Matt Link and close friends Derek Bennett and Frank Rohl built a 6 foot permanent green cross that “the farmer across the way allowed us to put in the ground across from the site that may stay there,” December said.

The day of Tyler’s funeral at the family’s church in Woodbury, Tyler’s friends arranged a convoy to bring the Orpens from the funeral service to their home in River Falls.

“What started as a 20-car lineup ended with 211 vehicles escorting us home,” December recalled.

It’s gestures like these that help the family live in the moment, something they’re trying to focus on doing.

“We’re living day by day, sometimes it was hour by hour, still is,” December said. “We’re trying not to worry about yesterday or tomorrow, just living in the moment for our family today.

“Our lifestyle changed immediately the moment we lost Tyler. We have always been very intentional parents (they have six children), but we also allowed work to take over some precious time we cannot get back.”

Shawn tried to go back to work at Innovative Surfaces in Hastings a week after Tyler’s funeral, but lasted one day, December said.

“It took a good month before he was able to go back to his regular work schedule,” December said. “It’s still hard but his family is his drive to keep going.”

December, who runs a successful photography business, said she is shooting contracted weddings and portraits for clients who were on her fall schedule before Tyler’s accident, but she’s taking things slowly.

“I’m still needing to take baby steps,” December said.

The family’s faith has been their ray of hope. Not knowing God’s reasons for taking Tyler is unbearable, but they believe one day they’ll know why. The family is active in Crossroads Church in Woodbury.

“Our son’s feet were planted in the faith of Jesus and he loved him,” December said. “Knowing our son is safe in his Creator’s loving hands gives us great comfort at this time.”

The Orpens have received many messages from people testifying how Tyler’s faith impacted their lives.

“Six people even accepted Jesus into their hearts during his (funeral) service,” December said.

Another source of comfort has been family togetherness: hanging out out, remembering stories of Tyler, inviting his friends over.

“A few of his friends spent a lot of time alongside us this summer and we all grieved together,” December said. “We visit the crash site, the cemetery.”

Tyler’s classmates are having a tough time dealing with the hole Tyler left behind.

“I’d say that everyone is still really shocked about what happened but our class has done an amazing job of coming together to support each other and honor Tyler,” said his girlfriend Gabrielle Brotka. “I will miss everything about Tyler like his smile and quick wit. He was an amazing boyfriend and friend and he will always have a place in my heart.”

Brotka said Tyler stuck up for his classmates. His two best friends, Derek and Keller, especially miss him, she said.

“Even though we don’t know why he had to go so soon, we do know that his love for Jesus and his friends and family will live on forever,” Brotka said.

His smile, energy, smirky grin, jokes and laugh. These are the things the Orpens miss the most about their son.

“Shawn will miss their AirSoft adventures together, family basketball and baseball games,” December said. “I will miss seeing the moments we had together. He would sometimes help me with work. Our trips to the store alone and our talks. Hearing about his next great idea, goal or adventure was always awesome. Those talks would begin with ‘So hey...’ We always knew he had a great idea or found a new car.”

The Orpens know people might not know what to say to them during this time. What do you say to a couple who has lost their child? A sibling who has lost a brother?

“Don’t be afraid to approach us,” December said. “Asking us how we’re doing is OK. Our faith is strong knowing where he is.”

She said some people have been afraid to talk to them, and have even seen them in stores and turned and walked the other way.

“We understand that they may be afraid to see us and not be sure what to say,” she said. “The thing to remember is there just are no words. So any words are cherished. Love is an action, even if it’s just sitting with us silently.”

Ways people can honor Tyler are telling and sharing stories and remembering what he stood for in life. December said he would be speechless by the outpouring of love the family has received since his passing. He was humble.

“He believed in standing up for his friends and for others who were being picked on, even if it meant he would be alone,” December said.

The family still feels his spirit enveloping them from time to time, and takes signs of this seriously. Shawn experiences this in nature, where birds and chipmunks have come to him in sets of twos.

December took a series of live photos at his crash site while standing still. She was amazed at what she saw.

“I could see a green orb at the cross, then coming towards me on the side of the road,” she said. “It then moved in front of me until it was directly in front of me.”

A cross appeared in the clouds the day the family left his funeral, seen by everyone in the convoy.

“Nothing else explains how perfect it was,” December said. “Shawn said that’s God telling us he is OK.”

Tyler will live on in another important way: his organs were donated. Two people have received cornea transplants thanks to Tyler.

The Orpens are healing by focusing on others and their family.

“It’s been important to Shawn and I from the beginning that the focus is to care for the children in the community as well as ours,” December said. “There are no words to describe our gratefulness to the community. Never could we have fathomed the extent of the love and support and we are so thankful.”