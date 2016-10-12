Daughters work to save their mother

Pictured is Jenna Kettner. "I was really happy that I could offer that," said Kettner about being able to donate a portion of her liver to her stepmother. Kettner is a mother to six kids.

Brenna Schreiber (left) and Katy Schreiber (right) sit with their grandmother (center) Julie Spence Kettner. Kettner will be undergoing a liver transplant Oct. 26, the donor is her stepdaughter Jenna Kettner. (Submitted photos)

When Julie Spence Kettner of River Falls was diagnosed in 2011 with Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis, or NASH, she was feeling completely fine. It turns out that's the nature of the disease, and while she was doing ok at the time, the diagnosis meant that she would need a new liver.

The random check up with blood work showed that Kettner's liver wasn't functioning correctly. Her liver was essentially dying.

Kettner found a possible match in her daughter Joelle, but fate had made another decision and Joelle died unexpectedly Feb. 14, 2012. Joelle's death not only meant that the family had lost a sister and a daughter but also "my mom lost her donor."

That's Kelly Spence Schreiber, Kettner's other daughter who unfortunately wasn't able to be a replacement liver donor since she isn't the same blood type. But Schreiber is still doing everything she can to help.

"Oct. 26 heart heart!!" was the text message Schreiber received from her step-sister Jenna on Sept. 28, outlining the date for the procedure. Jenna Kettner, it turned out, was a match for her step mom.

"When she told me that it was final and now it's an actual date for the surgery I cried," said Schreiber.

Jenna had earlier underwent days of testing to see if she and her stepmother would be a match.

"I immediately called my doctor's office and found out my blood type and confirmed that they were the same," said Jenna. "Within just a few minutes, I told them that I would go and see what it would take to become the donor."

The procedure will have Jenna donating a portion of her liver to her step-mother.

Over the past year, Schreiber says that her mother's health has been rapidly declining. Her failing liver is unable to detoxify the body, and those toxins building up have lead to something called brain fog.

Schreiber said that people have actually been asking if her mother has Alzheimers when in fact the symptom are due to her liver.

With the news of a match, realities set in.

Jenna lives in Benson, Minn., about a 2.5-hour drive to the University of Minnesota where the procedure will take place. Recovery for Jenna requires about a week in the hospital and staying in a hotel in the Cities so that monitoring can take place. Also with that, it's estimated that Jenna won't be able to work for about two months.

"All this is going to give her is a big scar," said Schreiber.

This is why Schreiber feels so compelled to raise as much funds as possible to support her mother and step-sister and led to her planning a benefit.

"I can't give her my liver," said Schreiber. "It's needed and it's really the only way I can help."

The benefit will be held 12-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Sneaker’s Pub and Eatery in Schreiber's locale of Spring Valley. There will be raffles, free-will donation food and live music. The money raised will be used to help with transportation costs, a hotel room for Jenna's family while she recovers in the hospital, supplemental income to help ease the burden of time off of work, to help with Julie Spence Kettner's transplant deductibles and other medical costs.

"I know that she doesn't want Jenna to be burdened at all," said Schreiber speaking for her mother. "Anything that anybody can do will help."

There is also a GoFund me page at www.gofundme.com/2fx4uxp4.

Knowing of the involved process that being a liver donor would mean still didn't deter Jenna from making her decision.

"She's a good woman and she's too young to be going through all this stuff, and I'm glad that I can help make a difference," said Jenna.