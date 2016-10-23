Clifford was born Aug. 30, 1919 to Charlie and Christine (Haster) Knapp. Her dad died when she was 4 years old and she grew up with her mother and six siblings. Eunice went to grade school through eighth grade at Carpenter School in Salem Township where she walked two miles to school every day. After graduating from school she cleaned houses for various people.

On Nov. 12, 1938, she married Charlie Clifford. They worked for Hugo Bergholtz for two years and then rented a farm for five years. In 1945, Eunice and Charlie bought their first farm. Also in 1945, their first of five children was born, Kermith, then Richard, Barbara, Betty and David. Eunice worked alongside Charlie all day long. They milked cows by hand and picked corn by hand. In her spare time, Eunice did the cooking, house cleaning and raised the five children.

As the children were growing up, she made homemade pies by the dozens, cake donuts by the dishpan full and six loaves of bread twice a week. Every year she would raise 200 chickens, then gather and sell the eggs to buy the groceries.

She also would have a contest with neighbor, Vivian Halverson, to see whose chickens would lay eggs first. Later in life she worked alongside Charlie in the field driving tractor, plowing, disking and baling hay.

In the summer of 1963, a hailstorm ruined their house, and in 1964 they built a new, one-level house they designed themselves. Because of the good design, Eunice was able to live independently for many years. She enjoyed dancing polkas, reading, crocheting, fishing, telling colorful stories and socializing. She and Charlie took several trips with friends and family. Their son David passed away March 22, 1976, Charlie on Feb. 26, 1998 and daughter Barbara on June 29, 2002. Eunice has 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great grandchildren.

Eunice drove her car until she was 89 and mowed her own lawn until she was 90. Today she is living at the Plum City Care Center and has become very good friends with roommate Marion Kopp. She is a delightful addition to our Care Center family and partakes in bingo, kickball and many other activities. You can catch Eunice singing her heart out during sing-a-longs or playing the bongos with our drumming group. She especially likes it when the puppies come and we hear she can still tell a colorful story!