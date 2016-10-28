Do you descend from Pierce County pioneers?

The PCHA can make copies of any original photos and return them. Family histories can be photocopied. The PCHA office is located at 423 W. Main St., Ellsworth. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Thursday or by appointment. The phone number is 715-273-0118. The mailing address is PCHA, P.O. Box 148, Ellsworth, WI, 54011 or you can send an email to www.piercecountyhistorical.org

In the coming months, a series of articles will be printed that will tell some history of each township starting with a short history of Pierce County.

The area that would become Pierce County has a long history of Native American occupation. The area along the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers near Prescott was home to Woodland and Oneota peoples from 700 to about 1200 A.D. They left hundreds of mounds behind including animal-shaped effigy mounds.

The Plum Creek valley and land west of the Chippewa River was home to the eastern Dakota (Sioux) people. The Pierce County area offered great hunting and was often encroached upon by the Chippewa, which led to many fierce battles between the Chippewa and Dakota.

The French came in 1686 and established Fort Antoine on the bank of Lake Pepin and built a fur trading post in what is now the village of Plum City. Beaver were plentiful in the area. Later when settlers began to arrive, there were no longer villages but the area was still used for hunting and for the gathering of flint to make tools and weapons.

By a 1787 act of Congress, where Pierce County is located became officially part of the Northwest Territory. Wisconsin became a separate territory in 1836 with its western boundary set at the Mississippi River all the way to Lake Itasca.

The land between the Mississippi and Wisconsin rivers was formed into Crawford County. This large piece of land was split into St. Croix County (1840), Chippewa County (1841) and LaPoint County (1843), with the remainder staying in Crawford County. What is now Pierce County stayed part of St. Croix for several years. It was known as the township of Elizabeth until 1851 when the name was changed to the Township of Prescott.

Around 1850, land speculation began in earnest with many prominent eastern men buying up large parcels with no intention of ever setting foot in the county. Among those were Daniel Garfield, a cousin to President Garfield, Ralph Waldo Emerson and Philip Spooner. When pioneer settlers began arriving, the best farm lands were already gone or available at jacked up prices. About 1858, this scheme began to collapse and many bank failures were the result. Still, land could be bought for $4 -$6 per acre.

In 1853, St. Croix County was subdivided into Polk, St. Croix and Pierce counties as we currently know them. By this time, settlement had already begun at Greenwood (River Falls), Elizabeth (Prescott), Rising Sun (Martell), Pleasant Valley (Maiden Rock) and Plum City.

The county seat was fixed at Prescott with the ability to move it anywhere in the county by vote of electors of the county, and an election of county officers was held in November 1853. The Township of Prescott elected Osborn Strahl, Silas Wright and Sylvestor Moore as their first town board. The first elected sheriff was N. S. Dunbar, along with J. R. Freeman as treasurer, S. R. Gunn as Clerk of Court, Henry Teachout as clerk of the county board, J. Olive as coroner, P.V. Wise as county attorney, and J.R. True as the county surveyor.

The valuation of the entirety of Pierce County on the 1853 tax rolls was $24,452 with personal property totaling $3,616. In 1854, the first townships set were River Falls, Maiden Rock and Martell. By 1855, the population of Pierce County had reached 1,720. Settlers continued to come in large numbers so by 1860, the county’s population was 4,672.

A growing struggle between Prescott and River Falls was apparent in the newspapers of the time. River Falls had grown to be the largest city in the county and felt the county seat should be moved there. A vote was brought to the people. Those in the eastern part of the county didn’t want the county seat so far from the center of the county. The vote in 1861 moved the county seat to “either section 17, 18, 19 or 20, of township 26, range 17 west.” It is said this spot was determined by drawing an X across the county and the selected spot was close to the center of the county and so Perry (Ellsworth) was chosen as the new county seat.

Later in 1861, as the board was raising money for new court buildings and generally getting organized, a name change was proposed. Col. Elmer Ellsworth had been killed in February just as the Civil War was beginning. It was suggested Perry be changed to Ellsworth to honor the first northern officer killed in the Civil War. The board accepted Ellsworth as the name of the new county seat and township it was located in.

The next Pierce County story will begin the history of the townships.