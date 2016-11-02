Area EMS founder, former police chief dies

According to a tribute written by Mike Baker on the Elmwood Area Ambulance Service Facebook page, Eugene Helmer was a “pioneer” and “among the first licensed EMTs in the state.”

Helmer retired as ambulance director at Elmwood in 2001, but Baker’s post reminded people that his influence on Pierce County EMS services will live on.

“Never forget that when you dial 911 for our services, you get dedicated, professional, competent help because of the legacy he started,” Baker wrote.

When Helmer was the police chief at Elmwood, Nolan DeMarce, who was fire chief at the time, remembers Helmer stopping in at bars late at night and taking the keys of people that he did not think were fit to drive.

According to his obituary, Helmer grew up on his family’s farm in Beldenville before working as a ranch hand in Montana as a teenager. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

After being honorably discharged, he worked as a mechanic and operated a gas station in Ellsworth and drove truck for Ellsworth Bottling Company.

Helmer also drove school bus and worked in maintenance at Heritage of Elmwood. He and his wife Gail have lived at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood for the past five years.

Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 31 at Rhiel Funeral Home in Elmwood. Helmer is survived by wife Gail and children Butch and Debbie Helmer, Elmwood; Shaun and Jacki Miley, Cape Coral, Florida; Aaron and Laura Miley of Dallas; and many grandchildren.