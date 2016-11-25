Sponsors needed for Ellsworth Gift Box program

The girls, along with adult committee members Anne Pechacek, Ann Foley and Tammy Blodgett, volunteer numerous hours to compile family wish lists, process applications, coordinate gift drop-off times with sponsors and pickup times with families, plus brave the crowds for last-minute shopping to fulfill Christmas lists.

The group’s focus is to give those in need a bit of cheer for the holiday season, to provide gifts to those who might not otherwise receive.

The program, run by the students, is assisted by the school district, which provides eligible families’ names, confirms school district residency and provides office space. All funds and gifts come from sponsors and donations.

The three girls have learned a lot about giving since they took on this project at the end of October. Olson, who volunteered last year, said seeing the registrants receive their gifts and seeing the finished product of their hard work is something she won’t soon forget.

“If I were in that situation and I potentially had to spend Christmas alone or without gifts, I’d appreciate what we’re doing,” Olson said.

VanWatermeulen said knowing she’s helping other people makes her happy.

“Some are very excited,” she said of those picking up gifts. “We get a lot of thank yous.”

Sullivan echoed her two co-organizers.

“It’s really cool when you see them excited and so happy about it,” she said.

The program is still seeking sponsors to pair with families. Around 10 or more would be ideal, the girls said. Individuals, families or businesses can be a sponsor.

Sponsor forms can be found on the school's website or more information can be obtained by emailing EllsworthGiftBoxProgram@gmail.com.

Sponsor gifts may be delivered to Pierce Pepin (W7725 Hwy. 10) from 1-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Families will be notified as soon as gift boxes arrive. Monetary donations should be made payable to Ellsworth School Foundation/Gift Box Program, PO Box 1500, Ellsworth, WI 54011.

Pick up for the gift box program will be held 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 and from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 15.