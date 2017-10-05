Winter coats for local kids

The Ellsworth distribution will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Ellsworth High School gym. Kids must be present to receive items. Do not call the schools with event questions.

The winter-wear distribution events are free of charge offering basic items needed for kids to stay warm and active during winter months. Kids up to 18 years old living in Pierce or St. Croix counties are invited to receive items they need from inventory available. Families are encouraged to print out the simple request form at www.BasicsForLocalKids.org and bring it with them to the event to save time. Forms will also be available on-site.

Monetary donations are needed for boots, snow pants, coats and water-resistant gloves that don't get donated in needed sizes. Donate through the website or mail to: BLK, PO Box 61, Ellsworth, WI 54011. Drop-off locations are listed on the website for gently used and new winter-wear donations in child and adult sizes. Basics for Local Kids is a 501c3 not-for-profit charity; donations are tax deductible and receipts are available on request. For information on volunteering or donating, please see the website or email Kim at BLKids@usfamily.net.