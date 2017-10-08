Ellsworth Gift Box Program start nears

Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services will open their facility for drop-off and pick-ups again this year. Last year over 85 families were helped.

Applications and sponsor forms for the Ellsworth Gift Box Program are available at www.ellsworth.k12.wi.us/Pages/giftbox.aspx, as well as at all Ellsworth Community School Building offices, Saint Francis School, Ellsworth Public Library, and many local churches. The deadline for the application is Wednesday, Nov. 14, to ensure a match with a sponsor.

Sponsor gifts may be delivered 1-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services, W7725 U.S. Highway 10, Ellsworth. Monetary donations are appreciated and needed for those that do not have sponsors. Monetary donations should be made payable to Ellsworth School Foundation/Gift Box Program, P.O. Box 1500, Ellsworth, WI 54011.

Applicant families will be notified when their gifts arrive. Pick-up will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, and 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 14, or possibly the day they are dropped off.