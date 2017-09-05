Area restaurants beef up for the Burger Battle

The Burger Battle is a partnership between seven area restaurants and the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Pierce County. There are punch cards available for a $30 donation at each restaurant. These punch cards can be filled by trying each restaurant's burger.

The Burger Battle began Sept. 1 and will run until Oct. 31, with unique, off-the-menu burgers available at the following locations:

Broz Bar (455 E. Wall St., Ellsworth)—The 7-Napkin Burger that owner Jason Marks wants to keep secret to surprise customers.

Gas-Lite (W8945 Hwy. 10, Ellsworth)—The Breakfast Burger, that features bacon, hash browns, cheese, and a fried egg.

Just Ka's (325 W. Main St., Ellsworth)—The Mac Daddy Burger, that features a third-pound, charbroiled burger with American cheese, onion, lettuce, pickles, and Thousand Island dressing.

The Valley Bar & Grill (W10299 Highway 10, Prescott)—The Hickory Burger, that has fried onions, cheddar and Swiss cheese, with bacon and ham on top.

Bendilly's (N4306 Hwy. 63)—The Cheese Curd Burger

Clyde's Corner (W7409 Hwy. 65, Beldenville)—The Island Burger, that features coconut, pineapple, Thousand Island dressing and pepperjack cheese.

El Paso Bar & Grill (W4277 County Rd G)—El Paso Burger, that features mushrooms and Swiss cheese with spaghetti sauce.