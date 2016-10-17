Local coats for kids program returns

The group asks you to gather your gently used and new winter wear including coats, snow pants, boots, hats, mittens, and gloves in child and adult sizes, and drop them off at a collection box near you. Adult size items are needed for the teens. Your donation will give local kids an option to stay warm this winter.

Basics for Local Kids is a charitable organization offering winter wear to kids ages 0-18 years old. The 2016 distribution events will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29 in River Falls at St. Bridget’s School gym and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Ellsworth High School gym.

Kids must be present to receive items. Details and request forms are available at www.BasicsForLocalKids.org. Do not call the schools for details.

Please only donate items that would help keep a child warm and dry outside in below zero temperatures. Drop off locations in Pierce and St. Croix counties are available on the website.

Tax deductible monetary donations are needed and appreciated for boots, snow pants, coats and water-resistant gloves that don’t get donated in needed sizes; mail to: BLK, PO Box 61, Ellsworth, WI 54011 or donate online at the website.

Basics for Local Kids Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has been helping keep local kids warm since 2010. Volunteers are needed for this growing program. Youth groups, teams, adults, etc. are needed for a two-hour commitment the Friday night before the distribution event to set-up and unpack boxes as well as at noon on the day of the event for one hour to pack up and take down tables.

Compassionate, fun adults who enjoy kids are needed for a few hours during the actual events to assist families. Email Kim with your interest and availability at BLKids@usfamily.net.