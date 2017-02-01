COLUMN: Are you getting reliable nutrition information?

However, mixed into the vast array of facts are many fad diet advertisements, overly simplified “super food” declarations, and magic weight loss pill testimonials. Most of us know to question a “too good to be true” diet. But how can you really tell if nutrition messages are good or not so good? It is really up to each of us individually to verify how accurate the messages are that we are reading.

Take the time to make sure you are taking away reliable nutrition messages; misinformation can spread quickly through social media sites. When looking for reliable health and nutrition information, ask yourself the following questions:

Who is providing the information?

Are they a trustworthy source or organization? Most credible nutrition facts come from health agencies and trustworthy health and medical organizations.

Does the article present facts or simply opinions?

Does the message present both sides of the story, a balanced interpretation of the data?

Is there a product or service that is being sold? Consider whether some sort of funding is influencing the information you are presented.

Check the date of the post, is it still current?

Ultimately, does the information presented sound too good to be true?

If in doubt, verify the information. Check to see if other articles, government agencies, or research institutes report similar facts. Or, contact a local registered dietitian to see if the information you read is evidence based.

Submitted by Brittany Mora, MPH, RDN – Public Health Nutritionist, Pierce County