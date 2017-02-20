Coalition to address alcohol abuse, obesity, mental health

After much deliberation, the coalition announced in a Jan. 26 news release the top priorities identified were alcohol abuse, obesity/overweight and mental health.

Healthier Together is a community coalition comprised of individuals from Pierce County and St. Croix counties, Hudson, River Falls, western Wisconsin and Westfields Hospital in New Richmond.

These priorities were selected after multiple meetings with 65 stakeholders and community input through an online survey, focus groups and dialogues.

Heather Logelin, the director of foundation and community engagement at River Falls Area Hospital, said these three priority areas weren’t surprising choices.

“Three years ago, the data was there,” Logelin said. “Six years ago, the data was there. For whatever reason, this time around the consensus in the room was we gotta do something about this.”

According to Logelin, each priority needed to be addressed to make sure the goal wasn’t too grand or not enough.

In the previous 2014-2016 plan, encouraging more physical exercise was a priority. The group introduced after school classes to encourage students to be active.

While 39.4 percent of Wisconsin adults are considered obese, Logelin said finding a long-term solution rather than quick results is important.

“We all know the numbers are not trending the way we like in overweight, obesity,” Logelin said. “So I think on one hand you’d like to say ‘gosh we’d like to see those numbers go down’ for a three-year plan and given what we can control, whether or not our obesity numbers go up or down isn’t the best measure of the efficacy of our work.”

St. Croix County Public Health Officer Deb Lindemann and Public Health Supervisor Sharon Reyzer said the previous plan is still under evaluation, but Lindemann said they’ve found “some successes,” especially in the obesity category.

“Partners, so the obesity and physical activities coalitions have made some good partners along the way in connection with the schools,” Reyzer said. “Their continuing and growing that program is a good thing.”

The goal for addressing obesity isn’t just geared toward children, but also adults. Lindemann and the committee hope that exercise can be looked at as a social activity.

“We’re looking at, in the long term, making a difference with fewer kids being obese and fewer kids being overweight and healthier adults,” Lindemann said. “The true impact, of course, is to reduce the incidence of chronic disease.”

Reyzer said the coalition is working with food pantries to offer healthier food options. The hope is donors will also give healthier foods when giving.

To address mental health, a campaign called “Make It Ok” has been launched to help normalize the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

The campaign trains people to speak at community groups about mental illness.

“It’s just like diabetes,” Lindemann said. “It’s just like heart disease. It’s like any chronic illness. It happens to 33 percent of people in our country. It tries to normalize it so people can talk about it.”

Pierce County Public Health Officer Sue Galoff and Public Health Nurse Becky Tomasek said sending out public service announcements and other media related information will spread the campaign’s message.

“We’re going to be targeting everywhere,” Tomasek said. “Schools, nursing homes, faith-based communities. Potentially work-based sites.”

Places like the Veterans’ Affairs group provide assistance to veterans and their families; the Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley provides screenings for postpartum depression; and programs for jail inmates address mental health.

Galoff said it’s important the coalition isn’t focused on small, key demographics, but seeing how these priorities can be fixed for everyone.

“I think the challenge will be how much time and resources we have to give out to various groups,” Galoff said. “Community people have a group they want us to present to. Give us a call — we’ll get you on the schedule.”

Tomasek said focusing on both adult and youth alcohol abuse is important in order to make an impact. Survey participants said they’d like to see an affordable treatment option available in the area for people experiencing chemical addiction by 2019.

“Any use by adolescents is considered abuse because it’s illegal,” Tomasek said. “So doing compliance checks and working with the River Falls Police Department (is key).”

Logelin said the coalition isn’t against alcohol, but wants to prevent its abuse.

“This isn’t an ‘alcohol is bad plan,’” Logelin said. “This is a ‘it’s bad when people overconsume because there are negative consequences for society.’”

Visit http://www.healthiertogetherstcroix.org/ for more information. Action meetings are held bi-monthly for those wanting to get involved.