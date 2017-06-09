Camp Avanti receives United Way grant

Camp Avanti provides an occupational therapy program for children ages 6 to 15 who have learning disabilities and/or sensory processing dysfunction, according to a news release. Through activity, individuals develop the ability to respond productively.

Camp Avanti provides a safe environment in which children can develop positive interpersonal relationships and improve sensory motor skills through appropriate and motivating leisure activities. Gaining skills builds a greater sense of self-control, competence and self-esteem.

For more information, visit http://www.campavanti.com/