WATCH: Allina Health River Falls Clinic opened June 19

The 17-exam-room clinic, which opened its doors Monday, June 19, will offer family medicine and women’s health services as well as acupuncture through the Penny George Institute for Health and Healing, while the adjacent River Falls Area Hospital provides speciality care such as a birth center, cancer care and rehabilitation services.

"Our goal is for residents in River Falls and surrounding communities to receive comprehensive health care close to home, and at the same time give them access to a wealth of specialty services through the broader Allina Health network," said David Miller, president of the River Falls Area Hospital, in a news release.

The hospital is part of Allina Health, a not-for-profit health care system serving Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Miller said electronic medical records are shared between Allina Health clinics, hospitals and specialty sites, which offers convenience for patients.

The River Falls Clinic will host a family-friendly grand opening celebration on Sept. 23.

Dr. Rita Raverty, a local family medicine provider, said one of her favorite things about the new building is the variety of artwork on display sourced from area artists, including glass work by Lauri Wilson.

“It’s one of the things I pushed really hard for,” Raverty said of the art pieces found throughout the clinic. “Because we have such an active art community in town.”

She described the building as beautiful and functional, with a goal of being patient-friendly.

Future plans call for one or two mental health providers at the clinic, Raverty added, which will add more options for a seamless patient care team.

“You can have those services right with you in your primary care clinic,” she said.

A community room found near the entrance also will provide a venue for health and wellness classes.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday and closed on weekends. Patients can schedule an appointment by calling 715-307-6600 or online at allinahealth.org/riverfallsclinic.