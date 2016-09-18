Prescott High School grand opening is Monday night

The public is invited to tour the new Prescott High School Monday, Sept. 19. Tours will begin at 5 p.m., followed by an official welcome ceremony at 7:30 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Carrie Fisher)

PRESCOTT -- The summer was busy for Prescott School District. After voters passed referendums to support a new high school, auditorium and operating budgets, a flurry of activity occurred as the district completed construction and moved into new spaces.

On Monday, Sept. 19 the public is invited to a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at the new high school. Tours of the building will start at 5 p.m.; an official ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. There will be refreshments, music performances by the high school band and choir and participation by special guests.

“We are truly honored to celebrate this moment together with the community who invested in the future of the students and the entire community through this project,” said Prescott School District Superintendent Dr. Rick Spicuzza.

He added the new high school signifies up­-to-­date opportunities for students to learn relevant skills as they enter the workforce and higher education.

“Students from kindergarten through adult now have space to learn and grow,” said Spicuzza. The old high school was successfully transformed into an intermediate school for grades 3­-5, along with classroom and meeting space for Community Education.

There is also gathering space for the seniors in the Prescott area to meet.

A visible indication of improved permanent space is the absence of portable classrooms at Malone Elementary. The playground space occupied by those temporary buildings has been restored and is in use by students. In addition, playground enhancements are underway at Malone Intermediate School for the students at that location.

“We are very excited to have received grants and support to cover over half the cost of playground improvements at the Intermediate School,” said Spicuzza. “The Malone Parent Committee is taking the lead on additional fundraising for the equipment and the district is writing several grants to fund this enhancement.”

In the meantime, students at the Intermediate School were greeted by improved basketball courts, 4­-square pads, hopscotch and a variety of outdoor play activities

It took a lot of effort and hard work to get to this point over the summer. Between finishing a major construction project, installing electronics and equipment, packing, moving and unpacking, it was an impressive effort by all staff, Spicuzza said.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the temperament, commitment and excitement the Prescott School District staff put forward to make that first day of school a great start for our students. The future really does start now for our students. Each day leads them into their tomorrow and we take that very seriously.”

While there sure is more work to be done, such as the auditorium and the Intermediate School play area, there’s a lot to celebrate.

“It is a testament to the amazing support of a great community” said Spicuzza. “We are excited to share this moment and we hope for overwhelming attendance on Monday night.”

Submitted by Prescott High School