COUNTRY PASTOR: The much bigger picture

If you are willing to ignore context, you can find a Bible verse to support just about anything. There are all kinds of crazies out there who will cherry pick a Bible verse to support their personal position. Anyone who has spent any time on the internet knows this to be true. If we are going to take scripture seriously, we can’t just look at a verse as an isolated passage. We need to consider how it fits with the much bigger picture of the whole of scripture.

The Bible starts in the beginning with Genesis. The passages there are not so much literal, historical accounts of the events as they happened, as they are passages that help us explore and understand the big questions. Who are we? Where did we came from? Why we are here? If God is good, why is life so hard?

The story of Adam and Eve is not there to give us someone to blame for the presence of sin in the world. It is our story, the story of humankind and how our failure to trust God leads to the brokenness we see all around us. It also drives the storyline of the whole rest of the Bible, as God reveals how God will restore this broken relationship.

The temptation that Adam and Eve faced was not just an arbitrary rule about eating a particular fruit. It was the temptation to not trust God. If we could have the knowledge that God has, then we would not need God. We would not have to trust God, we could just trust in ourselves. That was the theory, but reality is it doesn’t work out very well.

Adam and Eve knew immediately that when they failed to trust God, their relationship with God was broken. We know how that works. When we break a promise we make, it strains the relationship. Adam and Eve had made a mistake. They tried to blame someone else. They tried to cover it up. They pulled away and tried to hide. We do the same. We don’t hide in the bushes. We hide in our work. We hide in our addictions. We hide behind fake smiles. The result is a disconnection from others and God and it is a lonely place to be.

But God doesn’t let Adam and Eve hide. God loves them too much. God seeks them out. God knows what they have done, but still asks them to tell him what they have done. God knows that until they take responsibility for their actions, they will not be able to find forgiveness. There are consequences for their actions. But the path for the relationship to be restored has been laid out.

I don’t think God was shocked or surprised by Adam and Eve’s actions, or ours; disappointed maybe, but not surprised. A free will always has the possibility of a “no” as well as a “yes.” We all have choices that we make. But God has also made a choice and that choice was to love us. Our poor choices are not what defines us, or forms our identity. We are and always will be beloved children of God. Children that God sent a Savior to redeem and to restore the broken relationship.

Written by Pastor Steve Meyer of Joy Lutheran Church in Prescott