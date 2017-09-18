Art project gives voice to homeless youth

The project serves as an extension of his organization Hippy Feet that he launched in 2015 after suffering a traumatic brain injury. The incident left him unable to return to school, but gave him motivation for a new endeavor.

"What I wanted to do was be able to make a change in the way I was living and more importantly be able to make a change for those less fortunate," Mader said.

Hippy Feet started as a buy one, get one initiative, providing socks, the most requested item at shelters, to those in need for each pair purchased. Since this start, it has expanded to giving back in many ways to the whole homeless population.

Hippy Feet is working to provide employment, often "pop up employment," for those in need of immediate money from quick, short-term jobs.

"We can help get them that supplemental income and help them live through their day to day," Mader said.

Homeless youth in particular are a main focus for Hippy Feet. A Wilder Research study from 2015 found more than 9,000 homeless people in Minnesota, and an estimated 6,000 of those are youth ages 24 and younger.

The "A Mile in My Socks" project was one way to provide opportunity with a focus on this youth population. Those offered the cameras received an initial $100 if they returned them with 27 photos. Then the photos were displayed and sold during a gallery exhibition at the end of July. The youth photographers received 30 percent commission for every photo sold at the gallery. By the end of the event, all the photos on display were sold.

"I would say it was a huge success," Mader said.

Through these photos, the public learned about the daily life and struggles of homelessness, while also being shown what they were capable of producing.

"We showed the value that these young people contribute to this world and it's a value that people were willing to put a tangible dollar amount behind," Mader said.

In turn, the youth photographers were shown that others value them and their art.

"They were able to see people from all walks of life, some of them in suits or whatever, view their art and find something they could connect with in their art and on top of it to provide a value for their art," Mader said.

Overall, Mader said this project accomplished the general goal of Hippy Feet — to show the reality of homelessness.

"Being able to bring people together through art, through expression, to change the connotation typically associated with homelessness," Mader said.

This project, which will continue next year, is an example of what is possible when people are given support and opportunity.

"Through opportunity we can make change," Mader said.

More photos from the project can be viewed on Hippy Feet's Facebook page.