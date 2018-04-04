Country Pastor column: April 4, 50 years ago

I remember standing on the spot where one of your opponents, before a huge crowd, pledged to defeat your mission.

I remember sitting in my car looking at the railing outside room 306 of the Lorraine Motel, in Memphis.

I remember sitting with my mother watching your funeral; your wife's veil, her stoic face, and your children sitting next to her.

I remember seeing your shoes and your Bible in a glass display and then the wooden farm wagon which had carried you in your coffin.

I remember standing and looking at your stone grave in Atlanta in the middle of a pool of reflecting water.

I remember playing a recording during a college class I was teaching of the last sermon you gave the night before you died. I wept before that class as your majestic words filled the room.

I remember sitting quietly in a pew in the last church you led.

But more than any of that, I remember being shown the small sink where you washed your hands when you were a boy. I stood in front of it for a minute, then turned on the faucets and water rolled through my fingers. I was a boy once, just like you. I did not dry my hands, I let the water evaporate.

Editor's note: Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., also a Baptist minister and founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, was assassinated April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.