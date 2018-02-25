COUNTRY PASTOR: Is, was, is

The change happened when I began clicking on the cable channel guide to find actors' names and when the movie was released. I look at the actor's biography online and at photographs of them at different life stages — while watching the movie. The first line of the bio is almost always so and so "was." As I watch TCM I see actors and actresses in the prime of life while knowing how and when they died. Although unsettling, this mysterious life/death experience fascinates me. Like Ash Wednesday.

Since the 1970s, when some Protestants began offering "The Imposition of Ashes," I have knelt or stood while a minister smeared an ash cross on my forehead in two strokes while saying, "Remember you are dust and to dust you shall return." In that moment, I am a "dead man walking" reawakened to my mortality. "Mortality" is a nice way to say I am a goner while I live.

I also make the ash cross and speak the riveting words, "Remember you are dust and to dust you shall return." I have said these words to my wife. I have said them to my daughter and son. There have been a few times I have had the emotions rise up and I am unable to say the words and just make the sign of the cross in silence. "Is" and "Was" spoken together, are strong medicine.

The Imposition of Ashes is a communal experience because we are all in the same boat. It is our "wake up call" at the start of Lent before we hear the story of Jesus again and how he went to Jerusalem and was violently turned into a "Was."

Imagine the surprise when people discovered he no longer was a "Was!" He is an "IS."

He Is and Was and Will Be — for you.

"Remember you are dust and to dust you shall return."