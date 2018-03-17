COUNTRY PASTOR: Our Christian faith is a crossword puzzle.

For a Christian, life is an enormous crossword puzzle; where we are challenged to discover how our faith in God fits in with everything else we believe about our world. Just as words in a puzzle must be true to the meaning, space and other words, likewise our Christian ideas about God must be true also to what we know about the world that he made.

When I was a seminary student in England I had no car, and often hitch hiked. On one trip a man picked up my brother and me as we traveled to visit some English friends of my parents. He was friendly, and asked why we were in England. I explained that I was preparing to be a pastor in the church. His mood changed, and after a pause asked something like: "Have you figured it out yet?" Then he told a story about when he was a soldier in Korea. His small company was defending a hill in bitter winter cold against unnumbered attacking Chinese. It soon was clear that the attackers had no firearms, and were being forced to advance while rattling cans and other noisemakers trying to overwhelm the position simply through sheer numbers. This soldier became clearly aware that it was kill or be killed; and he would survive only if he butchered these attackers by the hundreds. He could stay alive as long as he didn't run out of machine gun ammunition. Then he asked whether my theology professors could explain how a God of love could put him in a place like that.

I doubt he really wanted an answer; and I hope I didn't offend his hard-earned experience with too glib a response. My brother remembers how I referred to God's Son, who also experienced a killing place when nailed to the cross. Anyway, this kind man moved us a good distance down the road, with both his car and his thought.

It is the duty of a Christian to ask hard and difficult questions such as this. Someone has said that American Christianity is a mile wide, but only an inch deep. That is because many of us have not done the hard work combining our knowledge about God together with our knowledge of the world. In fact, many are proud that they can keep their faith in God separated from their knowledge of the world.

But God made the world, and God's Son has lived in the world. If we do not know how God belongs in our world we hardly know God at all. Then our religion is like a veneer over ugly wood; or silver plating over base metal.

Our world includes amazing physical forces and processes. With huge effort and ingenuity scientists have explained mysteries about where things come from, and how they work. A deep faith will explore how God's power and purpose fits in to what is known about nature.

Our world includes a wide variety of people. Again, psychologists and sociologists have recognized many different ways that individuals and cultures are special. A deep faith will explore how God is a holy and loving father to all.

Our world has a long history of important developments. Historians and paleontologists have dug up abundant evidence about human and natural events long past and forgotten. A deep faith will wonder how God's eternal providence has guided all these individual episodes.

Our world offers unlimited challenges and opportunities: both to compete and to cooperate. Educators, business owners and politicians set out for us many different choices requiring our engagement. A deep faith will evaluate what are the best ways to use our talents to serve God and our neighbor even as we serve ourselves.

As with any puzzle; all the different areas of life require serious thought as we seek, knock and ask about how it all fits together. The more our knowledge of things hangs together; the more confident we become that it is true. That is wisdom. I myself have found that the best clue connecting the ways of God together with the ways of the world is usually the cross. In the most profound way, our Christian faith is a crossword puzzle.