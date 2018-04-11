Church expands community reach through technology

CrossRoad Community Church has been streaming their Sunday services live on YouTube since 2015.

"Originally, it was a way of providing for our members who were unable to join us at church because of an illness or other unforeseen reason," said Matthew Anderson, pastor at the church. "The service live streams were also archived and available for later viewing for those whose work schedules conflicted with our service times."

However, there was another unexpected benefit to the weekly broadcast on CrossRoad's YouTube channel.

"It gave people a glimpse into what we believe, how we worship, and who we are as a church family," said Anderson. "People seemed to feel a sense of familiarity with us after watching for a few weeks and suddenly visiting us in person and joining us in church for service felt more comfortable."

In December, the church decided to try another method of broadcasting. Using Facebook's live stream service, the church began streaming both their 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday services on their Facebook page.

"Almost everyone we know is on Facebook. We thought it might be more convenient and allow us to share our message with a new audience," added Anderson.

Anderson was right. Only a few weeks into the experiment Pierce County Lt. Steve Albarado saw the service come across his Facebook news feed prompting him to pause and take it in. Albarado felt the lively service would be a great addition to the spiritual offerings at the Pierce County Jail and contacted Anderson to discuss making the service available to the inmates.

In addition to making their Sunday services available online, CrossRoad is also using technology to bring expert spiritual leaders and speakers to their church. A few times each year the church is transformed into a conference space for full-day trainings on faith-based topics such as marriage and relationships, complete with expert speakers. The only difference is that the speakers present live on big screens, broadcasting from their location to attendees all over the world, including Ellsworth.

"We would never have access to this kind of talent and expertise if we delivered these programs using traditional methods," says Anderson, who noted speakers' fees and travel expenses are structured for events hosting 10,000 or more attendees. "We can accommodate 75-100 attendees in our church and make it a great day of learning and connection. It doesn't take long before you feel like the speakers are right there in the room with you."

CrossRoad Community Church's next simulcast event, Blended & Blessed, will be held on Saturday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Blended & Blessed is a one-day event for stepfamily couples, single parents, dating couples with kids, and those who care about blended families. Once again CrossRoad will serve as a training space, joining thousands of sites around the globe for the event, which brings together today's most trusted and respected experts on building successful blended relationships. Over 13,000 people from 22 countries took part in the 2017 Blended & Blessed event, although this will be CrossRoad's first year to offer the program.

Registrations are now being accepted for the event. Tickets are $10 per person, which includes training materials and a box lunch. Individuals and couples are both encouraged to attend. For more information contact CrossRoad Community Church at 715-273-3678 or visit their Facebook page.